Another 2020 twist! Vin Diesel launched his music career with the release of his first single, “Feel Like I Do,” and marked the occasion with an awkward virtual dance-along on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I am so honored to be able to debut my music on your show because you, since you first won [American] Idol and till today, have somehow maintained your authenticity,” the actor, 53, told host Kelly Clarkson during the Friday, September 25, episode of her talk show. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set — as you know that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet, another way to show you — or share with you — my heart.”

Diesel then acknowledged his collaboration with Kygo. “And to that end, one of the people that first believed in me was Kygo, so I am now going to debut the first song on Kygo’s label, ‘Feel Like I Do,’” he explained. “I hope you like it.”

As a clip of the song played, audience members danced virtually on screens stationed in the studio with Clarkson, 38. Fans were understandably entertained by the moment.

“The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel’s new song is the funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks,” one person tweeted, while another social media user wrote: “A virtual crowd dancing to the new Vin Diesel song is such a preposterous sentence/video.”

While some made light of Diesel’s new venture, others were in full support after hearing the track. “The new Vin Diesel song is good and I have no choice but to stan the head of my familia exploring his softer side during quarantine,” a fan shared on Twitter.

Others pointed out the release is something that was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. “’Vin Diesel just put out a single’ is a sentence that could only come from the year 2020,” one Twitter user noted. Another tweeted: “In 2020, you can do and be anything Be Vin Diesel creating music.”

Diesel received support from his late Fast and the Furious costar Paul Walker’s 21-year-old daughter, Meadow. “Hope you… FEEL LIKE I DO,” he wrote via Instagram on Friday. “All love, always…”

In the comments section, Meadow replied, “I love you,” with two heart emojis.