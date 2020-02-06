As if Better Call Saul didn’t already fill the Breaking Bad-sized hole in fans’ hearts, creator Vince Gilligan is going the extra mile with the last two seasons of the spinoff.

“You’re definitely going to see some familiar faces from the past in season 5, our penultimate episode — a lot of fun ones,” Gilligan, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Better Call Saul season 5 premiere on Wednesday, February 5, in Hollywood. “Some of them are a little more inside baseball and you have to be a real super fan of Breaking Bad [to recognize them]. Other ones you’ll know immediately, even if you only saw three or four episodes.”

The three-time Emmy winner admitted that there are still more guest stars that he and Better Call Saul‘s cocreator Peter Gould are hoping to fit in for the final season, season 6, including one high school kid and a sick chemistry teacher.

“There’s a couple of big ones — a couple of big 800 pound gorillas, elephants in the parlor — that everyone always asks about: Walter and Jesse. And we’re not going to see them in season 5, but hopefully, before Saul’s said and done, they’ll make it into the show,” Gilligan continued, referencing Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul‘s characters from Breaking Bad.

However, since they both appeared in the recent Breaking Bad movie, El Camino, “that helped reduce a little pressure on me,” he admitted.

Overall, the director is a bit nervous about trying to come up with an end for Better Call Saul after the perfectly crafted and very well-received 2013 series finale of the original series.

“Big pressure in all seriousness. But that it hasn’t really hit everybody yet because there’s still a whole 13-episode season left to figure out,” he told Us. “But by the end of that season, everyone wants to stick the landing. We want to have it as good an ending or better than been Breaking Bad. So the pressure will only increase day by day, hour by hour as we get closer to that final run.”

Better Call Saul season 5 premieres on AMC Sunday, February 23, at 10 p.m. ET.