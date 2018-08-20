As long as there’ll be music, they’ll be coming back again. The Backstreet Boys performed “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” ahead of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio Music City Hall on Monday, August 20, in New York City. The group stood on top of Radio City to perform their newest song, wearing matching black and yellow ensemble.

It was a big performance for Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. Their first time performing at the VMAs was exactly 20 years ago, when they sang and danced to “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” at the 1998 awards in Los Angeles. That night, they also took home the award for Best Group Video for the same hit.

Twenty years later, the men are still going strong. They’re performing multiple times a week in Las Vegas for their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency and dropped “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” in May. It will be the lead song for their ninth studio album, which is set to drop this fall. Their last album, In a World Like This, was released in July 2013.

McLean has also been working on his solo career. After the band collaborated with Florida Georgia Line for “God, Your Mama and Me,” he was inspired to go country and in June 2018, dropped a well-received country hit, “Back Porch Bottle Service.”

“I’ve pretty much got almost a full album. I’ve recorded 12 or 13 songs,” the father of two told Us in July. “I’ve still got to cut four or five more, so we’ll see from there.”

