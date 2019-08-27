



Nothing but fond memories! Alyson Stoner gushed about working with Missy Elliott exclusively to Us Weekly before their reunion at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 26.

“Man, I think the set of ‘Gossip Folks’ was a lot of fun,” the Disney alum, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet at the Prudential Center, referring to the 2002 track. “Ludacris, Trina, and of course by then I understood her discography and was able to, like, give her the credit she deserves. My grandma got to the visit set. They got her to set on a Cadillac golf cart, so we were flying high.”

Stoner appeared in several of Elliott’s music videos in the early 2000s, including “Work It,” “Gossip Folks” and ”I’m Really Hot.” The 48-year-old rapper, who was honored with the Video Vanguard Award during Monday’s show, invited the former child actress to dance during her greatest hits medley.

“It’s wild. It’s surreal. It’s been 16 years since I’ve been on this carpet and I was performing with her last time,” Stoner told Us. “And just to know that I’m now my own artist and she’s getting the credit that she deserves and more is phenomenal.”

Elliott, for part, quickly got emotional when she took the stage to accept the Moon Person.

“I love y’all. I promised I wouldn’t cry this time because I cry at every awards show,” the “Lose Control” musician, who is the first female rapper to win the award, began. “This Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award means so much to me. I’ve worked diligently for over two decades and I never thought that I would be standing up here receiving this award.”

Stoner, meanwhile, recently returned to the spotlight with new music and more.

“I’m directing and starring in my own series ALchemy. My podcast launches this fall and in addition to being an artist, I’m actually advocating for my peers here,” the Cheaper By the Dozen actress told Us on Monday. “I’m trying to get mental health practitioners on every tour. My goal here is not to compete, it’s just to make sure everyone’s healthy, so we can kill it on stage.”

Stoner revealed that her inclusion in Elliott’s VMA performance was a last-minute decision. “Let’s talk quick facts..” she tweeted on Tuesday, August 27. “[Choreographer] HiHat hit me up a day before to jump in, said ‘do your thing’ and then it was showtime. But those grooves don’t leave your system.”

