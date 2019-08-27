



The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were full of iconic performances and surprises on Monday, August 26. Watch the video above or keep scrolling to relive the most memorable moments!

Gigi Hadid, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Camila Cabello Can’t Calm Down

Taylor Swift’s fans weren’t the only ones jamming out to her opening number. The Grammy winner’s celebrity pals were also spotted singing along as Swift performed hit singles “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover” at the top of the show.

Lizzo’s Got a Bottle of Tequila — a Message

While performing a mashup of “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell,” Lizzo stopped singing to chug tequila and send her fans a message of self-love.

“I’m tired of the bulls–t and I don’t have to know your story to know you’re tired of the bulls–t too,” she began. “It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right? So I just want to take this opportunity to just feel good as hell. Because you deserve to feel good as hell!”

Alyson Stoner Joins Missy Elliott

Nearly two decades after starring in Missy Elliott’s “Work It” music video, the rapper brought the Disney alum onstage to dance during her greatest hits medley.

Camila and Shawn Nearly Kiss

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes nearly smooched several times during their sexy performance of “Señorita.” The twosome, who were first linked romantically earlier this summer, confirmed their relationship at the end of the song as they walked off stage hand in hand.

Cabello and Mendes returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Collaboration after they were caught cuddling in the crowd.

Jo Bros’ Jersey Dream Comes True

The Jonas Brothers, who grew up in New Jersey, were honored to be presented with Best Pop Video for “Sucker” by former Sopranos stars Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore.

“To get this award from the Sopranos is a Jersey dream!” Joe Jonas declared onstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Earlier in the show, their performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” aired from the iconic Jersey venue The Stone Pony.

