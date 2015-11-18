Burning rubber in NYC! Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon got some serious speed going on Tuesday, Nov. 17, when they jumped in racing cars with NASCAR legends and sped around New York City's Rockefeller Plaza.

Bieber and Fallon were joined by Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and The Root's Tariq to make up the celebrity contestants. Each celeb partnered with one of the Sprint Cup NASCAR pros (Jeff Gordon, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch) for a high-octane relay race outside the Tonight Show studios.

"First car from each team has to weave through the cones, switch drivers, then race down the other lane and tag their teammates," Fallon explained, before they climbed into their hilariously diminutive vehicles.

"I've got to get Bieber," Ferguson told his driving companion before dashing to change seats at the top of the lane.

"I've learned a lot street racing," Bieber joked, referring to his arrest back in 2014 for drag racing in Miami.

Watch the video above and find out whether Bieber was as good as he thought he'd be!

