Forever family. In a new clip from the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant helps Kristin Cavallari reconnect with her late brother Michael.

“They’re having me talk about two factors playing on someone’s mental state,” Henry tells Cavallari of her brother. “But there’s an acknowledgement with this of more of an emphasis on the drugs and alcohol than even as the mental illness thing. It’s when we go down the drugs and alcohol route, it’s kind of like, there’s no saving me. That kind of triggered or kicked off some things.”

The former reality star calls Henry’s reading “so accurate” before elaborating. “Mike dealt with, we think, bipolar disorder,” Cavallari, 31, explains. “He would go into these manias and think that, you know, everything’s great, everything’s fine. And then he would just crash and would be depressed, and it was just this constant up and down, up and down. And then you throw drugs and alcohol into the mix, and it would just enhance everything. It went on for years. He was dealing with some demons. There’s no doubt about it.”

Cavallari’s older brother was found dead in Grand City, Utah, three days after he was reported missing in 2015. Michael died of hypothermia at age 30. Authorities told Us he was discovered in a “steep and very rocky area” after crashing his car. His death was ruled an accident.

The mother of three shared a touching tribute to her brother on Instagram on the second anniversary of his death in November. “We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today,” she captioned the black-and-white photo of herself and her brother when they were kids.

In a previously released clip for Hollywood Medium, Henry told Cavallari that Michael “didn’t intend to end his life.” The Hills star’s reaction was heartbreaking. “It just f—king kills me,” she said.

Season 3 of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry premieres on E! Wednesday, February 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

