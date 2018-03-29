Take it to court! Famed prosecutor Marcia Clark knows her way around the court room, which is why we asked her to give legal advice to some of our favorite stars in “Offend or Defend.” The legal analyst was presented cases on everyone from Taylor Swift to Shia LaBeouf —and she revealed if she’d prosecute or defend the plaintiff. Watch the video above!

Swift accused DJ David Mueller for groping her at a meet-and-greet in 2013. He was subsequently fired and filed a lawsuit against Swift, seeking up to $3 million in damages. Swift later countersued for $1 and won the case.

“I thought that was really cool,” Clark told Us. “I mean, he was the one that started it. He was suing her and she counter sued, very wisely. It was good move and defend.”

Someone that Clark, 64, would have a hard time defending, however, is Heather Locklear. The actress, who is currently seeking treatment, was arrested in February and charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an office.

“She sounds very troubled. I feel bad for her, but of course prosecute because you know, that’s not right,” Clark told Us. “I would prosecute and get her into rehab.”

Clark is giving out more of her legal expertise in her new A&E series, Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, where she reopens and re-examines controversial crimes including Drew Peterson and Casey Anthony.

“I think the most shocking thing was actually the Casey Anthony computer search,” Clark explained. “We discovered that there was a search done shortly before Caylee disappeared for ‘foolproof suffocation.’ By virtue of the timing and cellphone pings and cell towers, we determined that the only person at home who could’ve been using that computer was Casey Anthony. After the police contacted her and then left her at home for a little while, that browser history was deleted. I think that’s very telling.”

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48 premieres on A&E March 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

