A father-son moment like no other! Stevie Wonder gave his son Mandla Morris a night to remember when he performed “Isn’t She Lovely” during an episode of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors while Morris took the stage with partner Brightyn Brems.

“Mandla choosing my song, he made a great choice. I’m very happy that he did and I’m very happy and very thankful,” the legendary singer, 68, gushes in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, November 18, episode. “I’m so happy to support my son on the show. Mandla, I’m very happy, very proud of you. We’re all very proud of you. Excited that you got to this point, so go out there and do what your daddy taught you!”

Morris, 13, also reflects on the touching experience before performing a foxtrot with Brems, 12: “It’s gonna be a very meaningful dance to me, so I’m really excited for everybody to see it.”

The upcoming DWTS Jrs. episode is all about giving thanks, which inspired Morris to dedicate his dance to Wonder. “This is an important performance for you, so you really want to, like, own it,” mentor Cheryl Burke advises in the clip. “You have to look strong … Make it smooth. Foxtrot’s supposed to be smooth, like butter … Look where you’re turning.”

Check out the video above to see Morris and Brems nail their routine as Wonder croons his iconic tune!

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs on ABC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!