There’s nothing more heart-warming than the loyalty of a pet! The canines who took part in the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show are proof-pawsitive that dog adoption is truly life-changing.

The two-night event took place earlier this month and showcased the love and loyalty of dozens of pets. Though the awards have already been handed out and Howard the Dog has been named Best in Rescue, the recap video of these animals will continue to be watched by pet lovers.

In the clip, the bond between these rescue pups and their owners is enough to make anyone want to head to their local shelter and find a new four-legged best friend — and that’s exactly what it’s intended to do! Best of all, the canine competitors who took part in the show weren’t forced to do anything but be themselves. (Though they did compete in categories such as Best in Couch Potato, Best in Wiggle Butt, Best in Snoring and other cute groups.)

The pups are described as “more adorable than agile … more goofy than perfectly groomed … more interested in being petted than scoring points in the ring,” and “more content lounging on the couch than being confined in a crate.”

Whether a pooch had wild hair, was not willing to sit still or wanted to nap throughout the program, the 2019 American Rescue Dog Show showcased the unique talents and personalities that each dog boasts.

The event aired on the Hallmark Channel with hosts and married couple, Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell. Ross Mathews and Larissa Wohl joined the fun as cohosts for the event, with Bill Berloni, Debbie Gibson, Brandon McMillan, Mike Rowe and Lisa Vanderpump behind the table as guest judges.

Watch the recap video above to brighten your day!

