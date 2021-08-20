Welcome to Plathville's Ethan Details 'Confusing' Relationship With Olivia

Drama in Plathville! Olivia Plath recently told fans that everything was fine between her and husband Ethan Plath, but a new sneak peek implies that things may not be as smooth as they seem.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Tuesday, August 24, episode of Welcome to Plathville, Ethan, 22, talks to his brother Micah Plath about his relationship.

“Life is so confusing for me right now,” Ethan says. “Trying to move, not moving, moving, whatever. Fighting all the time over where we’re moving to, or if we’re moving. Which I do agree, it would be good for us to get out of Cairo.”

The couple have been open about their tension with Ethan’s family throughout the show. According to Micah, 20, the conflict dates back to the duo’s 2018 wedding.

“I think a lot of it was my mom [Kim Plath] trying to make it her wedding almost,” the model told Us Weekly earlier this month. “It was at her place. She had what she wanted to do. She’s just, you know, really excited, and I feel like that happens a good amount of times, but she probably went a little overboard and Olivia definitely felt that way.”

In the clip, Ethan explains that the twosome have been thinking about moving away from the family’s hometown of Cairo, Georgia, but he seems to feel caught between the idea of staying and going.

“Olivia is bound and determined to get out of Cairo,” he says in a confessional interview. “Like, every single evening when I get home from work, she’s packing.”

At one point, Micah asks his brother whether he still loves Olivia, 23, and he says that he does — but he isn’t sure if it’s enough to save their marriage.

“[Love] should make me get everything done that needs to happen for us to stay together, but then at the same point it’s, like, if I do that and it’s still not good, then do I start over with my life?” Ethan says. “I don’t know. It’s very frustrating. I don’t understand why things can’t just work.”

Fans recently speculated that the couple had gone their separate ways because Olivia wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in some of her social media posts, but the photographer quickly shot down those rumors.

“Yes, we are still married,” the reality star wrote via Instagram earlier this month. “Sometimes I wear my ring, sometimes I don’t for two reasons: a) forgetfulness. I take it off when I sleep, when I shower, when I cook, when I hike/adventure, etc and often forget to put it back on. And b) I often don’t wear my ring when I travel solo and am afraid of damage theft or being forgetful and leaving it at a hotel — hence, why it’s often off in travel/wedding/adventure photos.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.