Ethan Plath steps out of his comfort zone, literally, on the upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville — and dusts off his flirting skills with a new lady.

“Maybe there’s a little bit of chemistry,” Ethan, 26, tells the cameras in Us Weekly’s sneak peek at the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the TLC series after he meets a woman named Lily during a line-dancing outing.

Ethan teases, “I think I can feel a little bit, maybe, but I don’t know if that’s just me reading into it or it’s actually there.”

Lily admits she feels a connection with the reality star after the twosome stand side by side for several songs at the bar. “At first I think it just seemed like two nice dudes, but then I was like, [it] feels like there might be some flirting there,” she says during a confessional.

Both Ethan and Lily are at the bar with their friends, who appear to be all-in on them getting closer. Ethan’s friend jokes that everyone gets “only one” pass after stepping on someone’s foot while dancing.

“Did you just make up that rule because I stepped on her foot once?” Ethan asks, noting it’s clear this pal just wants him to “feel better” about his literal misstep.

Lily pokes fun at Ethan making a mistake on the dance floor but still cozies up to him for a group photo to end the night.

“I totally didn’t anticipate someone as beautiful as this being here tonight, but I guess I’ll go shoot my shot,” Ethan tells the cameras before revealing he asked Lily for her phone number, and she gave it to him.

Ethan gushes, “Dancing was an absolute success. I can’t imagine it going any better than it went tonight.”

Ethan’s line-dancing connection is the first time fans have seen him think about dating again after announcing his split from Olivia Plath in October 2023. The couple were married five years before they divorced, which viewers saw play out earlier this season.

Olivia, 26, has been more open about her love life during season 6, detailing her first hookup during the August 27 episode. Olivia revealed during the episode that she was surprised to learn that when the man asked her to “go home and meet my cat” he wasn’t only talking about getting to know his pet.

“I very quickly learned that I don’t really know a lot about a lot,” she confessed, hinting that the cat invite was code for something more.

Olivia continued, “I did meet his cat. She was very sweet. I saw her for all of, like, a minute.” She giggled, “Let’s just say it was the first time spending the night at someone’s house.”

Following the one-night stand, Olivia moved on with now-boyfriend Brendan, who viewers met during the September 17 episode. “We’re together right now and we’re looking at our future and we’re planting flowers and you’re the person I want to do it with,” Olivia told Brendan, after he revealed she is the “person I want to be with for the rest of my life.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.