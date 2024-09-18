Micah Plath’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, is new to the Plath family — and Welcome to Plathville — but she already has an opinion on Ethan Plath’s ex-wife, Olivia Plath.

“When we first met, we spent a long time discussing a common experience,” Micah and Ethan’s dad, Barry Plath, said of his bond with Veronica during the Tuesday, September 17, episode of the TLC series. “We both had experience with a narcissist in our lives.”

Barry, 56, recalled “immediately” being able to “understand” Veronica because of their mutual foe. While Barry didn’t reveal the identity of the person he was talking about, Veronica didn’t hold back.

“So, Olivia’s definitely the narcissist Barry and I were talking about,” Veronica told the cameras. “Sorry, girl. I call it like I see it.”

Veronica explained that she met Olivia “briefly a couple months ago” while attending the same wedding in Minnesota.

“I [had] only heard things about her at that time,” she recalled of the experience, claiming, “I’m open minded. I love people, love everybody until you give me a reason not to.”

Veronica made it clear that Olivia didn’t make a good first impression. “She didn’t even have like two seconds to say hi,” Veronica alleged of her and Olivia’s interaction. “She just like, shoulder bumped into me like [in] Mean Girls. I said, ‘Oh, OK. I guess everything I heard could be true.’”

Veronica made her Welcome to Plathville debut during an August episode of the show, after Micah, 23, teased their romance during the season premiere.

“I never was the person that wanted to be in the spotlight,” Veronica said during her first confessional. “I liked being in the back of the room. I liked being the one listening to everything, the one not involved in everything.”

During Tuesday’s episode, Veronica traveled with Micah and his family to shoot a music video for Moriah Plath. While she bonded with the Plaths, Micah’s mom, Kim Plath, reflected on how her relationship with Ethan’s ex-wife, Olivia, also started out one a good note.

“I think with Olivia, we had a relationship up until they got married and then we didn’t,” Kim, 52, told the cameras. “I’m not going to project what happened with Olivia on to any of the other children, future spouses, any of that.”

She confessed: “I mean, I’m going to do what I’ve always done, which is be nice, be friendly, be helpful and they either like me or they don’t.”

Olivia and Ethan dated for nearly a year before getting engaged in 2017. According to Olivia, that’s when her relationship with his family, and Kim in particular, shifted.

“When we were dating, I knew that I was being controlled in what we were allowed to do, what we’re allowed to say,” Olivia exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2021. “I remember the night that it clicked for me was the night we got engaged. We come in the door, [Kim] waited up for us and she, like, grabbed my hand and looked at the ring. And the first thing she said was, ‘Oh, I want to trade rings with you.’ And I was like, ‘OK, that’s really weird.’”

During wedding planning, tension grew between Olivia and Kim and it never simmered. “It was just, like, a pattern that she tried to make a lot of decisions for me,” Olivia claimed to Us in August 2021. “And I was fresh out of my parents’ house and figuring out who I was, and I didn’t want decisions made for me. The wedding was where a lot of that culminated, but it was just across the board. … That created a whole bunch of tension.”

Olivia and Ethan, 26, announced their divorce in October 2023 after five years of marriage. While Ethan fought the separation, Olivia moved on with her life and is now dating a man named Brendan, who made his Plathville debut on Tuesday’s episode.

After saying “I love you” back and forth on the episode, Brendan revealed just how serious he is with Olivia. “This is the person I want to be with for the rest of my life,” he told the cameras, saying he waited to use the L-word until they were officially dating. “I was like, ‘We’ll just so you know, I already love you and I want to be with you for the rest of my life.’”

Olivia said she “said it back” because she had “already been feeling that way.” Although she confessed, they’re “not ready for marriage” just yet, she is happily committed to Brendan.

“We’re together right now and we’re looking at our future and we’re planting flowers and you’re the person I want to do it with,” Olivia told Brendan.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.