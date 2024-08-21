Micah Plath honored his girlfriend’s wishes to keep her identity a secret — and off of Welcome to Plathville — but that all changed during the Tuesday, August 20, episode.

During the season 6 premiere last month, Micah, 23, revealed he had a girlfriend, but only showed a glimpse of her hair and side profile on camera. On Tuesday’s episode, fans got a second peek at the mystery woman when she wished him well ahead of his family’s Spartan Race competition in Florida.

“My girlfriend would definitely love to come to this race with me, but my family will be posting on social media,” Micah told the cameras. “And as far as having a public relationship, you know my girlfriend likes to steer clear of that type of stuff. She would rather keep her peace.”

Related: ‘Welcome to Plathville’: Get to Know the Plath Family Welcome to Plathville introduced viewers to Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children when the reality show premiered on TLC in November 2019. According to the series description, the couple’s kids — Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy — “have never had a soda, don’t know who Spider-Man or Tom […]

As the episode progressed, Micah told viewers that his girlfriend’s name is Veronica Peters, and they were “having a lot of fun.” In a surprising turn of events, Veronica opted to sit down for an on-camera interview.

“It was definitely a point of not contention, but it was definitely something talked about a lot,” Veronica said of her initial choice to stay off the show. “I never was the person that wanted to be in the spotlight. I liked being in the back of the room. I liked being the one listening to everything, the one not involved in everything.”

Veronica explained that since the start of her relationship with Micah she hasn’t wanted to take any photos or have their romance shared publicly.

“It’s definitely an insecurity, like, not wanting to be [photographed],” she confessed. “I’d rather have memories in the moment. But to make memories of the family, you sort of have to be on camera at this point.”

Veronica admitted, “I tried to hide for a while. It didn’t work.” Micah was “really happy” that she changed her mind, saying, “I feel like that kind of takes our relationship to the next level.”

Micah was in awe of his partner, adding, “I look at you and me as like, we’re basically married. It’s, like, the commitment level that we have together.”

Related: Welcome to Plathville’s Plath Family’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Since Welcome to Plathville premiered, the Plath family has dealt with their fair share of ups and downs. Kim Plath and ex-husband Barry Plath — who announced their separation in June 2022 — rose to fame after the series debuted on TLC in 2019. The docuseries chronicles Kim and Barry’s life in rural Georgia with […]

Veronica agreed that the couple have a “pretty good life” with their three dogs. “I’m thankful for him every day,” she gushed.

When asked whether marriage is in their future, the pair grew quiet. “That’s awkward silence,” Veronica teased, while Micah muttered, “No comment right now.”

In addition to her reality TV debut, Veronica has appeared in one of Micah’s social media photos over the past year. She joined her boyfriend over Labor Day weekend in September 2023 for a family trip — but the photo was buried among several Plath group snaps.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.