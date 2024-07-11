Micah Plath heads to a whole new world when season 6 of Welcome to Plathville premieres this month — and Us Weekly has the first look at his new girlfriend.

“At the moment, we’re going to take things slow as far as having a public relationship,” Micah, 23, says in Us’ sneak peek at the season 6 premiere, which airs on Tuesday, July 16.

Micah teases that his girlfriend is “cautious and shy” about going public and appearing on camera. “I’m a little hesitant to put our relationship out there in the open,” he confesses.

While Micah plays coy about whether his new love will join him on the TLC show, fans get a glimpse of the woman getting ready. As she does her makeup in their bedroom, her blonde hair can be seen from afar.

“Make sure you clean up the hair in the sink,” the mystery girl says. “And the counter!”

The blonde then comes into the bathroom to check on Micah’s progress cleaning the sink. Her side profile is visible for a quick moment, as she says, it’s not “really clean.” The girl is wearing a pink and green floral dress and has a silver chain bracelet on her wrist.

“This is the first time I’ve moved in with someone before,” Micah tells the cameras after his girlfriend has left the room. “The little things matter more than the big things.”

He confesses that living in his partner’s Florida home has led to a few issues.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love being able to help my girlfriend around her house … but it can be a lot,” Micah explains as scenes of the reality star gardening, cleaning, doing the dishes and checking off his to-do list flash across the screen.

At one point, the model takes his shirt off while digging a trench outside and refuses to put it back on. “I will not answer one more question with my shirt on!” Micah teases while sitting down for his confessional.

Micah’s love life isn’t the only big change for season 6 of the show. His parents, Kim and Barry Plath, are still in divorce “limbo’” when cameras pick up this season, according to TLC’s synopsis. Kim, 51, officially filed for divorce from Barry, 56, in June after separating in December 2021.

Like Micah, Kim has moved to Florida. She has asked for primary custody of her and Barry’s three minor children, Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 11. The estranged couple also share kids Ethan, 26, Hosanna, 24, Moriah, 21, Lydia, 20, and Isaac, 18.

Moriah, meanwhile, has moved in with her dad to start the season, leaving Tampa for Cairo, Georgia. Following her split from Ethan, who is still in Minnesota, Olivia Plath has relocated to Los Angeles. (Ethan and Olivia, 26, filed for divorce in February 2024 after five years of marriage.)

“Despite the family going through so much change, the Plaths strive to pull it together and return to the stage for the first time in years to create an unforgettable performance,” TLC teased in a July press release.

Watch Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the new season above — and check out season 6 of Welcome to Plathville when it returns to TLC Tuesday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET.