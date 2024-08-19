Welcome to Plathville Preview Olivia Details Post Divorce Hoe Phase

Olivia Plath jokes about reclaiming her “hoe phase” following her divorce from Ethan Plath — but she’s not sure she’s doing it right.

“When I started thinking about dating, I was like, ‘All right, 25, single for the first time in my life, I’m gonna have a hoe phase,’” Olivia, now 26, tells her friend in Us Weekly’s exclusive preview of the Tuesday, August 20, episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Olivia, who announced her split from Ethan, 26, in October 2023, notes that she “waited a few months” after her separation before thinking about a new romance.

“I didn’t hoe very well,” she confesses, teasing, “[I was] a very careful hoe.”

Olivia notes that although the term “hoe” began as a “negative thing to shame women for choosing who they want to be intimate with and how often,” she doesn’t “buy into all of that.”

Instead, the reality star has flipped the meaning to serve her own purposes. “When I use [the word], it’s in kind of a reclaiming way,” Olivia tells the cameras. “Like, ‘This is my body. And I get to decide if I want to go on dates, if I want to spend the night, if I want to be intimate with somebody.’ That’s all my choice.”

Elsewhere in the clip, Olivia explains that she started dating after moving from Minnesota to Los Angeles.

“There are people who have moved on sooner than I have, and there are people who have taken a lot longer,” she shares. “I just think that it’s a personal, individual thing. There’s not one-size-fits-all, one rule book that we all have to follow.”

Olivia and Ethan were married for five years before parting ways. They officially filed for divorce in February, which fans have seen unfold on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville.

While the breakup feels fresh on the TLC series, Olivia has moved on fully from Ethan since they started filming season 6. Olivia exclusively told Us last month that she has a new boyfriend, whom she described as “an amazing guy.”

“For the most part, I keep our relationship more quiet,” she said in July, revealing that viewers will get a glimpse of it during the current season. “I’ve done a public relationship and it’s pretty hard. It’s got its challenges with a lot of people weighing in with opinions.”

As Olivia navigates her new romance, she told Us she’s hoping Ethan stays single a little while longer. “As somebody who is married to him, I’m gonna say, ‘Please stay single,’” she said. “There’s a lot there to work through. He has said this on the show, right? Being very anti-therapy or counseling. I would say please look into that.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.