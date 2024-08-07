Olivia Plath was “suspicious” of Moriah Plath’s apology on the recent episode of Welcome to Plathville since it coincided with the release of Moriah’s “burn book” song about their feud.

“I don’t trust her, but I don’t think that she’s like the Wicked Witch of the West or something,” Olivia, 26, said of Moriah, 21, during the Tuesday, August 6, episode of the TLC series ahead of their heart-to-heart.

During the episode, Moriah asked Olivia to meet up so she could apologize for “jumping to conclusions with the music” drama. Their issues stem from season 5 when Moriah accused Olivia of stealing her music and publicly slammed her for the incident. Olivia maintained her innocence, but her friendship with estranged husband Ethan Plath’s little sister never recovered.

“I really just wanted to say that I’m sorry for how I handled everything and how I treated you last year,” Moriah began the conversation. “Instead of owning up to what I did or when I messed up or whatever, I was just constantly trying to justify what I was doing.”

Moriah confessed that she was “keeping a record of wrongs” and is now working on accountability on her part.

Olivia, however, didn’t understand how to move forward, calling Moriah’s apology “not specific” to her or their past.

“I think it’d be really nice for her to be like, ‘Yeah, you know, Ethan told us what actually happened. And I’m sorry I called you a liar in front of the whole world when it was proven to be true. I’m really sorry that I made-up a story about you stealing my music and broadcasted that to everyone,’” Olivia told the cameras. “Those, I think, are the two main things that she put out there [into] the world for everyone to believe about me.”

Olivia told Moriah, who she was very close with during most of her marriage to Ethan, that her public claims made her have “no trust” in Moriah. (Olivia and Ethan, 26, announced their divorce in 2023.)

Olivia noted that even Moriah’s timing with her apology left her wondering if it was sincere. “I know that you’re releasing a song this week. I know you wrote it about me,” she told Moriah, calling the track “Your burn book basically against me.”

In “Circus,” Moriah sings about her ups and downs with her entire family, including Olivia, who butted heads with most of them for years.

“One day we went to the fairground and got on this merry go round /Four years later I said I’m getting down,” she sings. “You said how could you abandon me now. … You say I let you down / I say give me the freedom to change / I never thought I’d be the girl at the freak show / Juggle and flames / Now a circus is on fire, and I hope it never rains.”

According to Moriah, the track started out “from a place of anger about the whole family situation.” However, she alleged, “It turned into an actual, ‘Wait, this song goes into pretty much every area of my life.’”

While Moriah claimed she no longer harbors ill will toward Olivia, Olivia called her out for making their drama so public. “Some of the things you did to me, I think we’re really s—ty and really hurt,” Olivia explained. “But at the same time, like I was once 20 figuring out life and I made some choices that I wish I had not. And I dealt with things in ways I wish I had not. And I kind of feel like I didn’t get grace for that. And I wish I had. And so I’m just letting you know, like, I get it.”

During the heartwarming moment, Olivia also reminded Moriah that she “really did love” Ethan, despite their divorce.

“I guess I learned that sometimes love is not enough, but it doesn’t mean it never existed,” she continued, holding back tears. “Regardless of how things ended, you used to be my little sister. And I really loved you too.”

Moriah wiped away her own tears, replying, “I loved you, too.”

Both Olivia and Moriah revealed during their confessionals that their relationship will never be the same. “I’m just here to maybe get peace,” Moriah told the cameras. Olivia, meanwhile, shared in her confessional that she doesn’t see Moriah “as my sister anymore” but remembered loving her once.

“I wish you the best, Chickadee,” Olivia said, revealing that she did listen to Moriah’s “burn book” song about their falling out. “I wish you the best, too,” Moriah said, before they both said, “Love you,” and went their separate ways.

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.