Moriah Plath let her walls down on the latest episode of Welcome to Plathville, revealing how her recent breakup physically affected her.

“I left Tampa the last day of September and I was grieving, lost in heartbreak, and my hair started falling out,” Moriah, 22, shared during the Tuesday, September 10, episode of the TLC series. “I would brush my hair and it was just, like, [gone].”

The reality star revealed that she has alopecia and “definitely lost about half my hair” following her 2023 split. “Oh, I just, like, want to shave it off,” Moriah told her mom, Kim Plath, through tears.

Moriah later explained that when she was 3 or 4, she lost all her hair. “It started falling out and it didn’t come back till I was 8,” she recalled. “These last several months, I have noticed, for myself at least, heartbreak triggers my alopecia. I think that it’s an outward reflection of what’s going on inside.”

Moriah previously dated Max Kallschmidt, whom viewers met during season 2 of Welcome to Plathville in 2020. The pair confirmed their split during a season 4 episode, which aired in 2022. Moriah has been vocal about the sadness she experienced after learning Max cheated on her, but it appears that her season 6 heartbreak is about a new mystery man.

“Like my first breakup, I lost a little bit [of hair]. There [were], like, one or two spots,” Moriah told her mom, seemingly referring to the Max split.

Kim, 52, explained that her daughter’s latest breakup was “a lot harder for a lot of reasons.” Kim pointed out that Moriah’s most-recent relationship was “a lot more stressful” but wouldn’t go into more details.

Kim reassured her daughter that alopecia has a mind of its own, but no matter what happens with her hair, she is “so beautiful.” The matriarch gushed, “I’m so proud of you, even just for being brave enough to share that with people you know and get out there and make a music video. You’re so strong and I’m so proud of you.”

Moriah replied, “That’s all I needed to hear. I love you, Mom,” as the women cried and hugged on her bed. “I love you too,” Kim responded.

Kim then teased, “Well, the next guy that you date is getting a full background check, so you don’t have to worry about that again.” Moriah added, “Yeah, good idea,” hinting that there was a lot she didn’t know about her ex-boyfriend.

During the episode, Moriah enlisted her family to help her organize a music video shoot for her album that was written about the breakup. “I was constantly left hanging, waiting for a lot of promises that weren’t kept or broken,” she explained of the romance.

Moriah’s older brother Ethan Plath gave a little more insight into her ex’s shady past while speaking with a few of his siblings. “At the very end she found out that he actually had another girl that was either his girlfriend or his wife or whatever, but that he had a kid with this other woman,” Ethan, 26, revealed.

Their father, Barry Plath, called the ex a “master deceiver” whom he only met one time. “I mean, talk about scum of the earth,” Barry, 56, said.

“He had me believing everything. That he was a great guy, you know, I can’t even fully understand what he was up to,” he told the cameras, noting, “The good thing is she’s out of there.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.