Olivia Plath’s first date post-divorce included a cat ploy and a sleepover — and she spilled all the juicy details on the latest episode of Welcome to Plathville.

“It’s been a few months since Ethan [Plath] and I signed our divorce papers,” Olivia, 26, revealed during the Tuesday, August 27, episode of the TLC series, noting she’d been on three dates since.

Olivia’s first date as a single lady was with a “friend of a friend” and included dinner, going to “a couple bars, some live music” and having “some drinks.” What happened next took the reality star by surprise.

“And then 25 years old me, never having dated or had any of that kind of experience, I did not suspect anything when he said, ‘Do you want to go home and meet my cat?’” Olivia recalled. “Because he told me about his cat all night long. And I was like, ‘I love cats so much. Of course I do.’”

The TLC personality confessed, “So I very quickly learned that I don’t really know a lot about a lot,” hinting that the cat invite was code for something more.

“I did meet his cat. She was very sweet. I saw her for all of, like, a minute,” Olivia told the cameras. She then giggled and said, “Let’s just say it was the first time spending the night at someone’s house.”

Olivia told show producers that “it was a good date,” describing the cat owner as a “lovely gentleman.” She insisted, “I don’t regret it at all,” but confessed she was “very self-conscious.”

Looking back, Olivia said, “The first date was like being thrown into the deep end and realizing that I didn’t know how to swim.”

She remembered the date as a “good experience,” teasing, “I love the pool, but I just decided after that that I was not really interested in dating in L.A.”

Olivia moved from Minnesota to Los Angeles after announcing her divorce from Ethan, 26, in October 2023. The pair were married five years before they split. In February, the exes filed for divorce, which viewers have watched unfold on season 6 of Welcome to Plathville.

Ethan was hesitant about moving on from Olivia, but she’s made it clearly all season that she was ready for a fresh start. Dating, even slowly, has always been part of that new beginning.

“I’ve been dating outside of L.A. mostly all long distance,” Olivia said on Tuesday’s episode. “I have found that that’s a really great way to keep a separation of, like, my single personal life in L.A. figuring my s–t out and still having some fun when I’m traveling, going on dates, talking to people, but I’m not seeing them every day.”

Olivia then hinted that the long-distance approach had worked, telling the cameras she met someone while working — she is a photographer — who later took her on an activity-centered date.

“We had so much fun together,” she gushed, adding that they are “physically very attracted” to one another. “There’s a lot of compatibility.”

Olivia confirmed that the mystery man did not live in L.A. but it “sounds like there might be potential.”

Last month, Olivia exclusively told Us Weekly that she has a boyfriend. “For the most part, I keep our relationship more quiet,” she said in July, explaining that viewers will get a glimpse of the budding romance this season. “I’ve done a public relationship and it’s pretty hard. It’s got its challenges with a lot of people weighing in with opinions.”

Olivia called her new beau “an amazing guy,” sharing that they met when she was “least expecting it.”

Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.