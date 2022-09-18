Trying something new. When Bachelor in Paradise opened its doors this summer, there were plenty of unexpected moments on the horizon.

“It’s got all the things that everyone loves about Paradise,” bartender Wells Adams exclusively told Us Weekly recently while promoting his new hosting gig on Hulu’s Best in Dough. “There’s a lot of crabs. There’s a lot of crying. There’s a lot of, like, suitcases being dragged through the sand and then there’s the things that everyone loves. There’s the comedy, the make-out sessions, the boom-boom room, [and] you know, the love at the end of it.”

Despite its tried-and-true staples, the production did “try some things this year” that they hadn’t in the past.

“From where I sat, I loved it. Now, the cast did not like it very much,” the Bachelorette season 12 alum, 38, told Us. “You’ll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at [them] this year, but it’s a fun show and, you know, I guess it’s a testament to, like, how much ABC believes in the show.”

While Adams — who married actress Sarah Hyland last month — did not further divulge the specific season 8 twists, the show’s first trailer included a scene of the women unexpectedly being told to leave the Mexican resort. After their abrupt exit, the ladies shouted, “F—k you, Jesse Palmer” from their hotel balcony, since the Bachelor host, 43, was the one who made the announcement.

Despite plenty of dramatic twists and turns, BiP is still a show about love at its core.

“It’s always the weirdos that get together, weirdos always attract to other weirdos,” Adams said. “And you’re like, ‘How did this happen?’ And they’re like, ‘Ah, I guess it works.’ It’s so funny ‘cause everyone always comes into that show thinking like, ‘so and so would be great [together.]’ … It never works out that way, and I think that’s what’s great about the show is that you never really know what’s coming.”

He added: “It’s so much fun and, yeah, we do some weird stuff. Like, a couple years ago, I did a lot of puppetry for some reason, and weird stuff like that is coming back.”

In addition to serving up cocktails on the BiP beach, Adams is gearing up to host Hulu’s pizza-making competition, Best in Dough.

“It was such an absolute joy and a dream to work on every day I got to go and just crush pizza,” the DJ told Us. “I learned so much from doing this show [about] what makes good pizza and then also it expanded my palate, like the things that were being made and created. I was like, ‘I would never eat this. I would never order this.’ And then they were my favorite things. So, I think a lot of people are gonna be super excited to watch the show because they’re gonna see all the different, weird, creative ways you can make pizza and have it be really, really good.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi