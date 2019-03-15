It’s almost that time of year again! As Bachelor in Paradise season 6 nears, Wells Adams has high hopes about which Bachelor Nation fan favorites will head to Mexico for another shot at love.

The 34-year-old, who has served as bartender for the past two seasons, exclusively revealed to Us Weekly what he thinks will go down on the beach this year.

“My experience being the bartender on that show is that the people that you love to hate, you end up loving to love them,” he explained while attending Just Fab’s Bachelor finale viewing party, a.k.a, their “Spring Fling Bach Sesh,” in El Segundo, California, on Tuesday, March 12. “Like, they get to actually really be their true selves on the show and the people that you thought were great end up seeing different than who they were on the previous show.”

Adams, who is currently dating Sarah Hyland, is excited to see who from Colton Underwood’s previous Bachelor season will head to Paradise for a second chance at romance. “I think that Demi [Burnett] will probably come across as pretty normal on Paradise and I think someone like … Kirpa [Sudik], who seemed totally normal, might end up being really entertaining there,” he noted. “That place makes you crazy because it’s super hot, there’s no A.C., there’s crabs everywhere, there’s nothing to do but hang out with everybody. So it just brings out a lot of weird emotions.”

The Your Favorite Thing podcast host knows that Paradise can work wonders for former contestants. “Last season, Krystal [Nielson] was the Demi of the season, right? Like, she was the villain or whatever,” he said of the online fitness coach who competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s heart on The Bachelor season 22 in 2018, and who is now engaged to former BIP season 5 costar Chris Randone. “When I got to know her, she was so normal and such a wonderful person and I love that part of the show, that it gives people a redemption story, you know?”

No matter who will be cast for Bachelor in Paradise, Adams will always support the Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff series: “Obviously I’m not in charge of who goes there, but to be fair, that’s the best f–king show of all three of them. It’s so fun.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 6 has yet to be announced, but is expected to air on ABC in the summer of 2019.

