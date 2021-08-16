Wells Adams has seen a lot on Bachelor in Paradise and according to the bartender, he was as busy as ever behind the bar dishing out drinks and advice on season 7.

“A lot of people needed a lot of advice. It’s been a couple years since we’ve done Paradise, I think people are a little out of sync of the show. And a lot of people have been out of sync of dating people,” the 37-year-old reality personality exclusively told Us Weekly from the set of Heineken’s new Bachelor in Paradise commercial. “I had to do a lot of hard conversations with people, but I would say that generally how it works is the people who I gravitate to, just in terms of friendship wise, I talked to a lot because, obviously, it’s comfortable for them and it’s comfortable for me.”

Wells cited Derek Peth spending a lot of time at the bar during season 6 because he was “going through a lot” on the show.

“Joe and I are very, very close,” he continued, referring to Joe Amabile, who returned for season 7 after previously appearing on season 5. “We were close long before we did this show, you know, [before we even] did the last show. So Joe and I have a lot of conversations that we hope make air because it comes across as he’s this goofy, Chicago guy who likes to eat, but he actually does have a really sweet spot. And so I hope everyone gets to see that.”

While fans will see some familiar faces on season 7 of BiP, including Joe, this summer’s spinoff features new rotating celebrity hosts, kicking off with David Spade and including Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess.

“What’s fun about the different guest hosts for BiP this year is that everyone brings a different thing. Obviously, David brings his snarky humor and also, like, his fanboy-ness — he’s a big fan of the show,” Wells told Us. “[He was] blown away by the production of it all and [being] integrated into this thing that he likes to watch on Mondays on ABC. But then he’s just so funny and so quick, like, my face hurt after doing shoots with him. Lance brings the musicality as does Lil Jon — but Lil Jon brings a lot of positive energy, you’ll see on the show, he comes at a time in which everyone kind of needs a lot of positive energy, so that was really wonderful. And Titus doesn’t stop singing. So in a world where we can’t play music because of the rights to things, it was really nice to have Titus in there just singing in the background the entire time.”

Wells, for his part, got to spend extra time with the “Yeah” singer on the set of the Heineken commercial.

“Don’t tell the other guys, but Lil Jon was my favorite guest to have on the season of Bachelor in Paradise. So I was very excited to do this commercial with him,” he told Us. “It’s an absolutely perfect marriage of delicious beer, amazing beaches and silly people making out on the beach. I’m so excited. This is my fifth season doing the show and I’ve always been confused why there wasn’t some sort of, you know, beer integration and so excited for Heineken the team up with Bachelor in Paradise because it is my favorite beer.”