Before Brayden Bowers got down on one knee during The Golden Wedding, Wells Adams tried to convince him otherwise.

“I told him he shouldn’t do it,” Wells, 39, said with a laugh to The Messenger on Monday, January 22. “But Brayden did ask Gerry [Turner], and Gerry gave the blessing, so I think once he gave the OK, it was OK. But yeah, you don’t want to take the spotlight away from Gerry and Theresa [Nist], but if anyone can do it, it’s Brayden. He’s the best by the way. I love him.”

Brayden, 25, popped the question to Christina Mandrell during the live broadcast, which was attended by more than 50 Bachelor stars. Despite his initial hesitation, Wells noted that “the most special moment” of the night was when Brayden asked for Christina’s hand in marriage.

“It was a two-for-one special and that was pretty crazy,” he said.

While Brayden and Christina, 28, found love outside of the franchise, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender wished Christina had come to the beaches of Mexico “because then we would have an even better story.” (Christina competed for the heart of Zach Shallcross during season 27 of The Bachelor, whereas Brayden was initially part of Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season 20 and joined BiP season 9.)

While the decision sparked controversy among fans of the franchise, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, later confirmed that Brayden had asked for their permission before the proposal.

“I’ve heard a couple comments, like, ‘Oh jeez, that was inappropriate,’ and, ‘Why steal the thunder and the spotlight from the wedding?’” Gerry said earlier this month on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Brayden called [me], and he was very sincere and earnest about his request.”

After the phone call, Gerry asked Theresa for her thoughts, and she was enthusiastic about the idea. Gerry then gave Brayden the green light, adding that he considers Brayden a “pretty good friend.”

In Theresa’s eyes, the proposal “didn’t interfere” with their wedding, since it happened before she and Gerry began their ceremony. “I say live and let live. The more love the merrier! It’s fine,” Theresa insisted.

Following the proposal, Christina extended her thanks to Gerry and Theresa for sharing their big day with her and Brayden.

“I’m overjoyed and so grateful for @goldengerryturner and @theresa_nist for giving @braydenbowersofficial (my FIANCÉ) their blessing to propose [to] me on their special night!” Christina wrote via Instagram.

Brayden and Christina’s relationship was revealed during the finale of BiP season 9, which aired in December 2023.

“Now Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” a message read. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”