Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are weighing in on Brayden Bowers’ decision to propose to Christina Mandrell during The Golden Wedding.

“I’ve heard a couple comments, like, ‘Oh jeez, that was inappropriate,’ and, ‘Why steal the thunder and the spotlight from the wedding?’” Gerry, 72, said during the Tuesday, January 16, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “Brayden called [me], and he was very sincere and earnest about his request.”

Before giving Brayden, 25, an answer, Gerry asked Theresa, 70, who was enthusiastic about the idea of the proposal. Gerry then called Brayden, whom he considers “a pretty good friend,” and told him to “go for it.”

Theresa added that the proposal “didn’t interfere” with their wedding, since it occurred before she and Gerry arrived. Theresa noted that she and Gerry later watched the proposal and thought it was “so cute.”

“I say live and let live. The more love the merrier! It’s fine,” Theresa insisted.

Gerry noted that the proposal “added excitement” to their big day, and further gushed that the wedding was “really a well thought out, well put together production.”

During the live The Golden Wedding broadcast earlier this month, viewers were shocked when Brayden popped the question to Christina, 28, after several months of dating. .

“I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my family,” Brayden said, referring to Christina’s daughter with her ex-husband. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Host Jesse Palmer later revealed that Brayden had received permission from Gerry. After accepting the proposal, Christina praised Gerry and Theresa for letting Brayden get down on one knee ahead of their celebration.

“I’m overjoyed and so grateful for @goldengerryturner and @theresa_nist for giving @braydenbowersofficial (my FIANCÉ) their blessing to propose me on their special night!” Christina wrote via Instagram.

Brayden shared a carousel of snaps via Instagram from the moment he asked Christina to marry him.

“They say when you know, you know, and from the first moment I met @christinamandrell I knew that I had found my person,” Brayden wrote. “She is my favorite person in the whole world and I’m so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life with her.”

Brayden and Christina met outside of the franchise and their romance was revealed during the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale, which aired in December 2023.

“Now, Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” a message during the BiP finale read. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”