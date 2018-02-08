Quite the working woman! Long before Meghan Markle fell in love with fiancé Prince Harry, she allegedly had high hopes of working for Wendy Williams.

“She applied for a job here too, yeah,” the 53-year-old host said on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, February 7, of the actress, 36. “Random princess.”

The bestselling author previously discussed Markle’s apparent pursuit for a gig in December 2017. “I respect Meghan Markle’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl, so this is a girl looking for game,” Williams said on her show at the time. “And remember the story here at Wendy. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA.”

Williams and her guest on Wednesday’s episode, AnnaLynne McCord, chatted about Markle and reflected on her guest appearance on McCord’s hit series 90210. The Suits alum briefly appeared on The CW show in 2008 as a high school student named Wendy, who was having an affair with Naomi’s (McCord) boyfriend Ethan (Dustin Milligan).

“I didn’t actually work with her. She was cheating with my man. Shenae [Grimes]’ character, Annie, sees him in the car and she’s like, ‘Hi,’ and Meghan’s head comes up. I was like, get it girl! I love it,” the Nip/Tuck alum joked. “She’s taking on the role of a life. She’s got to do the wave and the whole thing. She’s like a leading lady. I told Dustin, ‘You know, you’re like royalty, like three degrees of separation.’ So he was like, ‘Yeah, that makes me kind of cool, doesn’t it?’ I was like, ‘A little bit cool.’ She’s the cool one, you’re a little bit.”

Markle is keeping busy offscreen these days as she plans for her May nuptials to the Captain General of the Royal Marines, 33. The couple, who announced their engagement in November 2017, will wed at Windsor Castle at St. George’s Chapel.

“With the wedding, they both want to do things their way,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair in January. “While they will always be mindful of traditions, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!