Wendy Williams is doin’ fine! The host, 53, returned to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 19, after taking three days off. Luckily, she’s feeling much better. “I must say, it’s good to be back. I apologize to those of you who had tickets for the show Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. I was not here. I was fluish with complications. But no more,” Williams said at the top of her show.

The host added that while she was in bed “sequestered,” she caught up on Scandal! “What do you do, but have the remote with new batteries? I don’t know what you take from your job. But batteries are expensive. Please! Thank you, Wendy Show,” she added.

Williams also commented on the paparazzi outside her New Jersey home and doctor’s office. “That’s when it gets weird. I’m the ‘Hot Topics’ woman, I don’t want to be your ’Hot Topics’ topics. It’s very strange being on that side of the lens, like dumb booger runs from behind a car. The clicks, you don’t know until you experience it. We live so sequestered in New Jersey!”

As previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show ran re-runs last week when the host fell ill. On Friday, she reassured fans with an Instagram post that she’d be back soon.

“I guess when you don’t take a sick day EVER in over 25 years, the ground is supposed to shake! LOL,” she wrote. “I ride or die for my craft. I appreciate all the tremendous love and support from everyone – especially my incredible staff. I’m hydrating this bug out. I will be back Monday and topics will be POPPING!! Miss u all.”

She also had a health scare in October when she fainted during her live Halloween show. Following a commercial break, she reassured fans that she had just overheated in her costume and was dehydrated, but was OK.

