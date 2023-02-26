Easing fans’ concerns. Yellowstone star Wes Bentley reacted to rumors that Kevin Costner plans to leave the series — and he doesn’t think viewers need to worry about the show’s future.

“The news that’s come out recently about the show is, you know, it’s above my pay grade. Different people making decisions,” the American Horror Story alum, 44, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Saturday, February 25. “I know that they’re still working on … working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I’m confident we will. We always have before.”

The Interstellar actor added: “I think it’s probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that Paramount Network is exploring the possibility of ending the western drama in its current form because of scheduling disagreements with Costner, 68. Instead, the franchise would reportedly move forward with a spinoff series led by Matthew McConaughey.

The network, however, denied the report and did not confirm any projects in development with the Dallas Buyers Club actor, 53.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson for the series told Deadline in a statement at the time. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Despite the denial, rumors of drama escalated when Puck published an exposé titled “Casualties of the Costner-Yellowstone Crossfire” on Tuesday, February 21. The outlet reported that disagreements between the Dances With Wolves director and Sheridan, 52, have led to delays in filming the second half of season 5, which was originally set to premiere this summer. According to Puck, those episodes haven’t started shooting yet and will now air in November.

After the report appeared online, Costner’s lawyer Marty Singer denied that his client is holding up the production of season 5. “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” the attorney told Puck. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Paramount Network also responded to the claims in a statement echoing their earlier declaration that the Oscar winner is an important part of the Yellowstone family. “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out,” a rep explained.