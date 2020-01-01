Looking for a new show to binge in 2020? Netflix has you covered. On Wednesday, January 1, all 10 episodes of Spinning Out hit the streaming service, following a figure skater who finds herself at a crossroads in both her skating career and her personal life.

In the show, Kaya Scodelario plays Kat Baker, who is ready to give up ice-skating for good after a fall that left her afraid and unable to continue. However, she instead decides to try partner skating — an entirely new challenge. To succeed, she must learn to work with bad-boy partner Justin (Evan Roderick). When they team up, she knows she’s risking a huge secret coming out — and if it does, her life will unravel.

When she’s not skating, Kat works as a waitress and attempts to protect her younger sister, Serena (Willow Shields), who is also training to be an ice-skater. Meanwhile, the girls must also abide by their mother, Carol’s (January Jones) rules, and as a former figure skater herself, Carol’s intensity can quickly become too much. Not only is Carol cruel and downright mean to her daughters at times — she’s bitter she had to give up skating due to teen pregnancy — she truly believes everything she does is to help them, although her actions often have the opposite effect.

Kat’s struggles change by the day, alternating between her personal demons and mental health to her mother’s issues to her fractured relationships. The gritty drama watches as she must cling to her last chance at her dream of competing in the Olympics — if she can handle the pressure.

The series also stars Amanda Zhou, Will Kemp, Svetlana Efremova, Mitchell Edwards, Sarah Wright Olsen, David James Elliott, two-time Olympian skater Johnny Weir, Kaitlyn Leeb and Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness.

All 10 episodes of Spinning Out are streaming now on Netflix.