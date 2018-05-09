It’s almost time! As the royal wedding nears, Us Weekly is breaking down all the details you need to know about tuning into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day.

Five major programs will be broadcasting the regal occasion on Saturday, May 19. Good Morning America will begin their coverage at 5 a.m. ET, coanchored by Robin Roberts and David Muir. Meanwhile, Kevin Frazier and Gayle King will host CBS News beginning at 4 a.m. ET.

Fans can also watch the festivities on the Today show at 4:30 a.m. ET. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford and Al Roker will all be reporting live in England for the highly anticipated event.

HBO will also be covering the wedding, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, BBC America’s live simulcast of BBC One’s coverage will begin at 4:15 a.m. ET.

Fret not! Viewers can also stream the royal wedding on mobile apps for all of the networks listed above.

The Captain General of the Royal Marines, 33, and the Suits alum, 37, will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following the star-studded ceremony, they will host a reception at Forgmore House and spend the night at Windsor Castle.

The couple, who got engaged in November 2017, will not honeymoon right after their nuptials. However, a source previously told Us Weekly that the future spouses are hoping to select a “hot and sunny” spot for a two-week getaway sometime soon.

