The Boys is back, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is gearing up to go head-to-head against Vought International once again.

Season 4 will be “absolutely bats—t crazy,” main cast member Antony Starr (Homelander) teased to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Prime Video show’s Thursday, June 13 premiere.

“The world is on the brink,” according to Prime Video’s official logline, previewing upcoming episodes of The Boys. Homelander — in all his murderous glory — has won over his biological son, Ryan, taking him from Butcher. Speaking of Butcher, he only has months to live after practically overdosing on Temp V. So, yeah, there’s a lot going on.

While Starr couldn’t tease exactly what fans will see from Homelander this time around, the actor did tell Men’s Health in early June that one scene is more memorable than others.

“What I will say is, I’ve done some very strange things in my career, and there’s nothing as strange as one particular scene I did in season 4,” he said. “I cannot wait to be able to talk about it and explain why.”

For Homelander, and The Boys, that’s saying a lot because the exploding penis last season will be hard to beat. Keep scrolling for everything to know before season 4:

Billy Butcher Is Quite Literally Dying

The Boys are mad at their fearless leader for lying to them, but he’s still dying. During season 3, Butcher took one too many doses of Temp V — which made him a temporary supe — that seriously messed with his mortality.

Hughie’s Ladies Make Some Major Changes

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) said goodbye to Homelander and The Seven to join The Boys so the supe and her boyfriend, Hughie (Jack Quaid), will be working together again.

As for Hughie’s boss, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), it was revealed that she was the mysterious head-popper — taking out anyone who stood in her way to the White House.

Queen Maeve May Return?

The public thinks Maeve (Dominique McElligott) died but she really faked her death to live a happy life with her girlfriend, Elena (Nicola Correia-Damude), so it’s unclear if she’ll be back.

The Seven Will (Probably) Never Have 7 Members

Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry are set to join The Boys as supes named Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively. While the new additions to The Seven — America’s most famous group of superheroes — will up the team’s numbers, they’re still standing at only six members strong.

Showrunner Eric Kripke called this his favorite running joke during a May interview with Entertainment Weekly that “it’s so funny to me that there’s never seven members.”

Black Noir Is Dead — Maybe?

Homelander did punch a hole through Black Noir last season, but Kripke confirmed that Nathan Mitchell, who played the supe, will be back.

This Is ‘The Boys’ Penultimate Season

The season 4 finale on July 18 will be the leadup to The Boys final season. Kripke confirmed on June 11 that the Prime Video series will end with season 5.

“Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought,” he wrote in a X statement at the time. “Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”