The wheels of change are turning as Vanna White joins Ryan Seacrest on his turf with an upcoming appearance on American Idol.

“A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol,” Seacrest, 49, told Good Morning America in a segment that aired on Monday, April 8. “She’s watched for years, and she’s going to cohost a little bit with me on the next Idol.”

He teased: “There’s Ryan, Vanna and some letters involved as well as contestants and judges, so check it out.”

An American Idol rep confirmed to Us Weekly that White, 67, will make a short cameo on tonight’s episode, which is filming in Hawaii. She will help Seacrest introduce a contestant’s performance, according to Entertainment Weekly.

White’s brief cohosting gig on Idol is a preview of what Wheel of Fortune fans will get when Seacrest begins his stint as gameshow host. Seacrest was announced in June 2023 as Pat Sajak’s replacement following Sajak’s retirement at the end of season 41.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak. I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them,” Seacrest said in a press release at the time. “Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”

Seacrest, who has been hosting Idol for two decades, added: “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

Sajak, 77, is the second host of Wheel of Fortune, taking over the role in 1981 after original emcee Chuck Woolery stepped down. White has been turning the puzzle board alongside Sajak since 1982.

Following Sajak’s retirement announcement, White’s future on the series was up in the air. Rumors spread in June 2023 that Sony was considering “eliminating” White’s role once Sajak was gone.

However, Us confirmed that same month that her role was not in jeopardy. “There’s no truth to the rumors that with Pat’s retirement, Wheel of Fortune plans on eliminating Vanna in any way, shape or form,” a source close to production told Us. “They’re currently in negotiations with Vanna.”

Three months later, White signed a two-year extension with Wheel of Fortune to stay on through the 2025-2026 season. Her new deal means White will work alongside Seacrest for his first two seasons of the show.

Sajak, for his part, will bid fans farewell on Wheel of Fortune during the upcoming June 7 episode.

American Idol airs on ABC Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the new episodes on Hulu.