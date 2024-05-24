No matter where Taylor Swift takes her Eras Tour, fans around the world have made a habit of tuning in, so Swifties will no doubt be watching from home as she hits the stage in Portugal.

The pop star, 34, will perform two concerts at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25. The show will begin at 6 p.m. local time, with Paramore opening for Swift. Lisbon is five hours ahead of the East Coast, so it will be 1 p.m. EST when Paramore kicks off the concert.

Swift is expected to begin her set at 7:15 p.m. local time, which will be 2:15 p.m. EST. Her “surprise song” acoustic section will occur at 9:55 p.m. in Lisbon, meaning East Coast-based fans should follow along via livestreams and social media updates at 4:55 p.m. to find out which songs she selects from her extensive catalog. The show will conclude 35 minutes later.

Following a two-month hiatus from her tour and the April release of her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift made several major changes to her setlist. In addition to adding seven songs from her new album, she also reordered the existing sections, cut a handful of previous tracks, combined the Folklore and Evermore segments and introduced a slew of new costumes.

Swift thanked her team and fans after debuting the new Tortured Poets Department set in Paris earlier this month. “To my crew, fellow performers and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris,” she wrote via Instagram on May 12. “I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour.”

Swift subsequently headed to Sweden for three shows in Stockholm from Friday, May 17, to Sunday, May 19. “Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all-time attendance record for the stadium all three nights,” she gushed via Instagram on Monday, May 20. “Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden — but it won’t be our last … 🇸🇪 🥰.”

After completing her run in Portugal, Swift will continue the European leg of her tour in Madrid on Wednesday, May 29. She will travel throughout the continent over the summer, concluding in London in August. Swift will then enjoy a brief hiatus before a handful of dates in the U.S. in the fall. She will finish out the tour in Canada in December.