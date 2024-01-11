Jackson White‘s mother, Katey Sagal, offered some insight into his low-key romance with Tell Me Lies costar Grace Van Patten.

“My son is on a television show and his girlfriend is the lead [too]. They play love interests and [they are dating in real life],” Sagal, 69, revealed on the Monday, January 8, episode of Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “They have been for two years.”

Sagal noted that White and Patten, both 27, have been dating “since the audition” to play love interests on the hit Hulu series, adding, “They had such great chemistry.”

Later in the podcast, Sagal said her experience in the industry was very different than her son’s because she maintained a professional boundary with her coworkers.

Related: Jackson White and Grace Van Patten’s Relationship Timeline Jackson White and Grace Van Patten play toxic love interests in Hulu’s Tell Me Lies — but in real life they have offered glimpses at their sweet romance. The pair rose to stardom after playing college students Lucy and Stephen in a show based on a novel by Carola Lovering. The hit series follows the […]

“For us, when I was [acting] in my late 40s and 50s, it was just art. It was just the story that we were providing [on screen],” she said to Bilson, 42, who dated her O.C. love interest Adam Brody for the show’s four-season run from 2003 to 2007. “I think sometimes when you are younger it can lead to [more].”

White and Patten play college students Lucy and Stephen in Hulu’s adaptation of Carola Lovering‘s novel. Tell Me Lies follows a fictional couple whose toxic relationship affects everyone around them. Sagal played Stephen’s mother in the first season.

While promoting the project, White and Patten played coy about their relationship status.

“All I’m saying is that I’m obsessed with her because she’s f—king amazing. Our lives are built in together. It’s crazy, we have so much to do together,” White said on an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October 2022.

Related: Everything to Know About Season 2 of Hulu's 'Tell Me Lies' Stirring the pot. Tell Me Lies explored some major toxic relationships, steamy sex scenes and shocking deaths — and the second season will keep throwing obstacles at the main characters. The Hulu series, which is based on a novel by Carola Lovering, introduced a story about Lucy’s (Grace Van Patten) troubling connection with Stephen (Jackson […]

“She is the f—king coolest, most grounded, amazing person IRL that you’ll ever meet,” he continued. “She was the fearless leader on our show. She’s 25 years old and runs a set like she’s been doing this for 30 years. She’s so consistent and good at this.”

Patten has also enjoyed teasing fans about her connection with White.

“Fans should just leave it up for mystery, keep it fun. Who knows?” she told Entertainment Tonight in November 2022. “[The speculation] doesn’t bother me at all. It’s fun. It’s fun like any other discussion about the show. It’s engaging and it’s hilarious. I love it.”

Related: 'Tell Me Lies’ Cast: Who the Stars Have Dated in Real Life All about love! As fans watched their characters explore complicated relationships in Tell Me Lies, the cast of the hit Hulu series were seeing sparks fly off screen in their own love lives. After the show debuted in September 2022, fans quickly started to question if Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, who portrayed Lucy […]

Tell Me Lies was renewed for a second season later that month. Production was ultimately delayed due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Filming is expected to start later this year.

Off screen, Patten and White have documented their time together in New York and Los Angeles. They attended several red carpet events since Tell Me Lies was released and shared steamy photos on their social media.

“…Just in the lick of time,” Patten captioned a November 2022 Instagram selfie of her and White touching tongues.