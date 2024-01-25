Bachelor Nation fans can live like a reality star — at least for a night or two — thanks to Us Weekly’s insider guide to the show’s most iconic stays. And no, you don’t need a rose to get in!

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us is taking viewers behind the curtain and looking at which TV locations double as real vacation hubs. First up: the famed Bachelor Mansion.

The 10,000 square feet estate is nestled in the Santa Monica mountains of Malibu, California, and is home to The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchises. You won’t be greeted by season 28’s leading man, Joey Graziadei, when you check in, but if you can shell out $30,000 a night, you can have a sleepover at the pad.

The Mansion, which is called Villa De La Vina, has seven rooms, eight baths and two jacuzzis for its guests to enjoy. But there are a few rules to keep in mind, including no parties or filming on the premises.

If you are looking for a desert escape, Us suggests taking a page out of Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s book and heading to the La Quinta Resort & Club. The property was the only location for Crawley’s season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine guidelines.

Crawley didn’t get her happily ever after with winner Dale Moss (the twosome split in September 2021), but the cast and crew enjoyed everything the resort had to offer, including personal fireplaces in each casita and the group returned for Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s Golden Wedding in January 2024. (Crawley, 42, went on to marry Ryan Dawkins in February 2023.)

Tennis legends Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova have also visited the desert oasis and played a match or two on one of the property’s 23 tennis courts.

Bachelor in Paradise fans can make their own party on the beach by traveling to Playa Escondida where the spinoff shoots. The grand resort is located 40 minutes from Puerto Vallarta and has a picturesque beach setting.

Although it’s unlikely Wells Adams will be your bartender while in town, the high-end getaway has a beach bar with fruity cocktails and beer that’ll make anyone feel like they’re in paradise.

Watch the exclusive video above for all the details on the go-to Bachelor Nation stays. Check back next week for an all-new episode of “VIP Scene.” For insider scoop on The Bachelor listen to Us Weekly‘s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.