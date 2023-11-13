Newcomer Meg Bellamy is set to make her Netflix debut as Princess Kate Middleton, who will finally be introduced on season 6 of The Crown.

Part one of The Crown’s final season begins streaming on Friday, November 16, and will focus on the events surrounding Princess Diana‘s 1997 death. Elizabeth Debicki returns as Diana, with Dominic West portraying King Charles III.

When part two airs in December, the focus will shift to the younger generation of royals — including Kate and Prince William, played by Bellamy and fellow newcomer Ed McVey, respectively. (Rufus Kampa stars as young William in the first half of the season.)

Season 6 will feature the early days of Kate and William’s romance as students at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. “With every audition, I just watched and watched [Kate],” Bellamy told The Telegraph ahead of the season premiere, reflecting on how she embodied her character. “During the time period that I play her, there’s no recording of her speaking, so you have to picture her younger.”

Related: Everything to Know About The Crown's 6th and Final Season The Crown is coming back for one more season — and filming got underway before season 5 even premiered. Shortly after filming on the Netflix drama’s sixth season got underway in summer 2022, the real Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96. Immediately after her September 2022 passing, her eldest son, King Charles III, assumed […]

Despite it being her first major TV project, Bellamy felt “strangely normal” on set. “It’s such a well-oiled machine. It’s quite a calm atmosphere, so you don’t feel like everybody is looking at you and thinking, ‘Don’t let us down,'” she said.

While she’s been able to stay relatively under the radar so far — “I can still walk around and no one knows who I am” — Bellamy is aware that things might change once The Crown premieres. “I would love to keep working and build up some momentum on screen,” she added. “It’s just been really nice, auditioning and just reading scripts again. I’d definitely like to do more of this.”

Scroll down to learn more about The Crown‘s Kate:

1. Where Is Meg Bellamy From?

Bellamy reflected on her “happy childhood” in England while speaking to The Telegraph, noting that she moved from Leeds to Berkshire when she was 5 years old. “I’ve got a brother, a half-brother and two stepbrothers, we’re all so close,” she told the outlet.

2. How Did Meg Bellamy Start Acting?

“I did so much acting growing up. I was always singing and putting on little shows,” Bellamy recalled in her Telegraph interview, adding that she “did lots of musical theater” in school. “I played Sandy in Grease, and we did We Will Rock You, where I played Scaramouche. We would spend six months of the year rehearsing, then we’d put on [the performances] in June and July. It was always a highlight of my year.”

Before The Crown, Bellamy starred in the 2021 short film The Prince of Savile Row.

3. Where Else Has Meg Bellamy Worked?

After finishing school, Bellamy took a job at Legoland in the U.K. “[It] was the best job ever,” she gushed. “I didn’t have an agent at the time so I was just doing everything that I could on my own, self-submitting for student films and shorts.”

4. How Did Meg Bellamy Get Cast on ‘The Crown’?

Bellamy saw an opportunity to audition for the show online and was encouraged by a neighbor to take the chance. “She thought that I looked like Kate,” the actress recalled. (Bellamy confessed that she doesn’t see the resemblance that much herself.)

Related: ‘The Crown’ Cast Through the Years: Photos Following in royal footsteps! A multitude of actors have juggled portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Margaret and other members of the British royal family during The Crown’s run. The Netflix series premiered in November 2016 with Claire Foy taking on the role of the queen. The actress went on to win an […]

“I remember looking at the picture of Kate on the brief and trying to work out exactly where she’d applied her bronzer so that I could do it exactly right, trying to unleash my inner makeup artist. … Reading about her and listening to her was so important both before and during,” she said.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

5. Was Meg Bellamy a Fan of the Royal Family?

Before scoring her big break, Bellamy had only seen season 1 of the Netflix hit and was “aware” of the British royals, but she wasn’t too invested.

“I’m not sure I had any really strong feelings about them,” she told The Telegraph. “But I remember key events, like Kate and Will’s wedding. I was at home and my mum had a little party. Us kids were more interested in the cake, but I remember saying, ‘Tell me when they kiss, tell me when they’re on the balcony.’ I sat watching the TV and was totally in awe of her, like we all were.”