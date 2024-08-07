Olympian Gabby Thomas had a lot of support behind her at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, was no exception.

The track and field star ran to take a selfie with McManes after winning her first gold medal in the women’s 200m final in August 2024. The couple stood with their faces close together with huge smiles on their faces for the photo opportunity.

McManes wasn’t the only one who made the trip to cheer on Thomas. He traveled to Paris for the international sporting event with his parents, Skip and Lori, brother Carter and sister Mackie. While McManes’ Instagram is private, his mom documented the experience via her profile. Lori shared a photo of herself and Thomas one day ahead of her gold medal victory in addition to snaps of McManes rocking a Team Gabby shirt.

McManes and Thomas started dating in the fall of 2022. Keep scrolling for everything to know about the gold medalist’s boyfriend:

Is Spencer McManes an Athlete?

While he may not be an Olympian like his girlfriend, McManes is also an athlete. He played football at Yale from 2013 to 2016. His bio on the school’s athletics website noted that he was the captain of his high school football team for two years. McManes has also played rugby for the Austin Huns Rugby Club.

Where Is Spencer McManes From?

Like Thomas, who is from Atlanta, McManes is from Georgia, specifically the Fulton County city Roswell. He attended Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

What Does Spencer McManes Do for Work?

McManes graduated from Yale in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in political science and government. He currently works as a senior customer success manager at the software company DataGrail. He also launched his own non-alcoholic kava seltzer brand, Kaviva, in 2023.

McManes’ bio on the Kavivia website notes that he got the idea for the seltzer because he “still wanted to go out and feel an elevated experience, but without the negative impacts of alcohol.”

Who Are Spencer McManes’ Parents?

McManes’ mom, Lori, is a sales manager for InspireDesigns jewelry and his dad, Skip, is a Georgia attorney. In March, Skip shared via Instagram that McManes’ brother, Carter, had joined his dad as an attorney at his legal practice, McManes Law.

McManes also has two sisters, Mackie and Livvie. Livvie was the only member of the McManes family who didn’t make it to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.

“Scenes from our fabulous Day One in Paris 🍷 Missing you Livvie!🥰❤️🇺🇸,” Lori wrote via Instagram in August 2024.

Lori also praised Thomas after the Olympic Trials in June 2024.

“We are SO PROUD to be TEAM GABBY. That win yesterday was hard! Incredible talent on the line. We are so happy Gabby will represent our great country on Team USA. Can’t wait to cheer her on IN PARIS!!🇺🇸❤️💙🥇Love you sweet Gabby 😘😘,” she wrote.

McManes’ sister Livvie commented, “I need a team gabby shirt!”

How Old Is Spencer McManes?

The Yale alum celebrated his 30th birthday in June 2024. His mom shared several Instagram snaps to commemorate the occasion, including a sweet snap of McManes kissing Thomas on the cheek. For the birthday festivities, Thomas and McManes’ parents and siblings all wore matching shirts with various pictures of McManes on them.