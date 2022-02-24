Spoiler alert! Former UFC champ Miesha Tate became the winner of Celebrity Big Brother season 3 and took home the $250,000 prize during the live Wednesday, February 23, finale.

The mixed martial artist, 35, beat out her closest ally, dancer/singer Todrick Hall, in a 7-1 vote after Miesha won the final Head of Household and decided to take the YouTuber to the final two over Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey.

The jury consisted of 8 of the former houseguests – Chris Kattan, who left the game on his own accord, could not vote – which included Shanna Moakler, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Lamar Odom, Mirai Nagasu, Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges and the aforementioned Cynthia.

Most of the jury members were unhappy with how Todrick conducted himself over the three-week season, a lot of which they learned when they stepped outside the house and saw clips of the show or live feeds.

“I don’t think anyone respects his gameplay because he doesn’t really make it about the game,” Shanna previously told Us Weekly. “He makes it kind of personal, and I think he’s really just been riding the coattails of Miesha. Yeah, he won one Veto, but otherwise, he hasn’t done anything in this game except be shady and lie to people.”

Todd echoed that sentiment in his exit interview, telling Us, “Now that I’ve seen the light, no way would he get my vote. There’s no way. Like I said, I’m shocked at all the horrible things he was saying. … No one likes the way he played the game. It’s OK to play to win, but not to play evil to win. That’s just not a good way to play.”

Host Julie Chen Moonves also announced Carson as the winner of America’s Favorite Houseguest and $25,000 beating out other fan favorites Shanna and Lamar.