Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines are breathing new life into the iconic pottery scene from the 1990 film Ghost.

The cohosts recreated the steamy movie moment during the Wednesday, December 13, episode of The View. During a holiday gift segment, Goldberg, 68, and Haines, 46, approached a table holding a motorized pottery wheel, prompting Goldberg to break out into a rendition of the Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody,” which plays during the Ghost sequence that proved how sensual pottery making can be, especially when stars Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze are involved.

As Goldberg, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of psychic Oda Mae Brown in the fantasy film, put her fingers in the pottery wheel, Haines embraced her from behind, just as Swayze did to Moore, 61, in the OG scene.

The lights dimmed on set and the audience laughed. “We had to do it,” Goldberg said when the moment ended. “You knew that was going to happen.”

Goldberg previously referenced Ghost while discussing the 2024 election’s presidential candidates during a November episode of The View.

“When you’re not taking us into consideration and it’s about holding onto power, you’re a danger, all of you. You in danger, girl!” she said, repeating an oft-quoted line that her character delivered to Moore in the film.

Ghost also came up on the talk show back in May when guest Michael J. Fox revealed he turned down a role in the movie.

“There was a chance to work with you that I missed,” Fox, 62, told Goldberg. “They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, ‘It’ll never work.’ I said, ‘Whoopi’s great, but it’ll never work.’ And then it was great, and huge, and I’m a f—ing idiot!”

Goldberg was shocked by the news and replied: “Well, you know what? There’s still time.”

The actress may be keeping the film’s legacy alive, but the Ghost cast suffered a loss in 2009 when Swayze died of pancreatic cancer at age 57.

“Patrick was a really good man, a funny man and one to whom I owe much that I can’t ever repay. I believe in Ghost‘s message, so he’ll always be near,” Goldberg said in a statement at the time.

Moore also mentioned the beloved film while paying tribute to Swayze in a statement of her own.

“Patrick you are loved by so many and your light will forever shine in all of our lives. In the words of Sam to Molly: ‘It’s amazing Molly. The love inside, you take it with you. I will miss you,’” she said.