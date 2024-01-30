When it comes to a group chat with her cohosts on The View, Whoopi Goldberg is perfectly fine with being left out.

During the Monday, January 29, episode of the ABC talk show, cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin asked if there’s a text chain she’s not included in. Cohost Sunny Hostin confirmed there had been in the past, but noted that Goldberg, 68, would “gladly” give up her spot in the thread for Farah Griffin, 34.

“I feel like Michael Corleone, because I take myself off the group texts,” Goldberg quipped in response, to which Hostin, 55, replied, “And Joy [Behar] puts you right back on.”

Despite cohost Ana Navarro suggesting that Goldberg should silence her device’s notifications rather than remove herself from the chat altogether, Goldberg’s stance remained the same.

“Silencing y’all does not mean being part of it,” she said. “I don’t care. I don’t care what you’re upset about. It’s the weekend!”

Navarro, 52, pointed out that if there are separate chats without one person, it can lead to accidentally communicating in the wrong one. Goldberg replied to that argument with the rebuttal, “See, that’s why I’m not on all of that stuff because I know who I’m texting.”

“If I need to talk to you, I’ll talk to you,” Goldberg concluded. “I communicate when I have something to say. I don’t just be sending y’all stuff. I’m busy.”

Goldberg does have a lot on her plate. She announced earlier this month that she’s honoring her late mother and brother with her upcoming memoir, Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me, due to hit shelves in May.

“This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit,” Goldberg told People. “It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path not of their choosing or dealing with loss.”

Her new memoir will be “semi-autobiographical,” chronicling her life growing up in the Chelsea district of New York City with both her late mother, Emma Harris, and her late older brother, Clyde K. Johnson. (Goldberg’s mother died at the age of 78 in 2010 after suffering from a stroke, while her brother died at the age of 65 in 2015 of a brain aneurysm.)

“This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love,” Goldberg shared.