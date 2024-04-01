Kyra Sedgwick recently welcomed some new fowl friends to her farm, but Whoopi Goldberg warned of a dark future ahead.

Sedgwick, 58, appeared on the Monday, April 1 episode of The View, where she was asked about the new chickens she and husband Kevin Bacon recently added to their gaggle of animals.

“Oh, my God, I love them so much,” Sedgwick gushed. “And I’ve convinced myself that they actually love me too.”

The View cohost Sunny Hostin had good news for Segwick, telling her, “They do, because they can recognize up to 30 faces.”

However, moderator Goldberg, 68, had more of a foreboding outlook on things, telling Sedgwick, “You’ll feel terrible when you go to eat them.”

Sedgwick laughed off the remark, and while a chicken dinner might not be on the horizon, she did say she and Bacon, 65, “eat their eggs.”

In fact, the fresh faces on the farm are so new that they haven’t even been given monikers yet.

“No, we haven’t named them,” Sedgwick said. “We’ve named all the other animals. But not the chickens.”

Sedgwick and Bacon have a wide array of animals under their care, including alpacas, pigs, mini horses and a goat, which they often show off on social media.

The couple, who celebrated 35 years of marriage in September 2023, collaborated on a “morning serenade” to their animal tribe set to an acoustic version of Beyoncé‘s “Texas Hold ‘Em,” as seen in a video posted via Instagram on February 26.

Bacon first showed off the chickens in a TikTok video posted in October 2023 featuring him and daughter Sosie singing Bruce Springsteen’s “Atlantic City.”

“Well, they blew up the Chicken Man in Philly last night / And they blew up his house too,” the Smile actress, 32, crooned to open the video. “Down on the boardwalk they’re ready for a fight / Gonna see what them racket boys can do.”

Bacon captioned the video, “A little Springsteen to welcome our chickens.”

As for whether or not the animals might actually end up on their plates, Bacon recently revealed that the chickens might be in luck.

“I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig because I have goats and I have pigs,” the actor told People in November 2023. “My wife is like, ‘We can’t get any more animals, because you’re going to stop eating everything.’”