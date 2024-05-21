Bridgerton‘s Francesca and John are everyone’s favorite new couple — but that doesn’t mean they will have any steamy sex scenes.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Victor Alli weighed in on the chances of his character, John, and Francesca consummating their relationship on screen.

“They’re so different from the other couples. I don’t know. Maybe. Who knows?” Alli joked with Us. “I just like to be in line with their relationship and dynamic. [So] having those sort of steamy hot scenes will probably be intense for them. Like, so intense.”

Alli questioned whether seeing Francesca and John have sex would make sense, adding, “They only just recently started holding hands. We’re trying to walk before we can run. Who knows? But that would be interesting.”

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series introduced Us to the perfect suitor for Francesca — though readers of the Julia Quinn novels that inspired the series know that a twist is coming. Francesca and John are currently living out their love story though with the first part of the third season ending with them excited about their future.

Alli was thrilled to bring Francesca and John’s sweet connection to life.

“It was really, really fun. Hannah is so, so cool. She is incredible and [an] amazing actress. It was just a pleasure working with her. It was nice to collaborate and share ideas. We would go back and forth with what we thought would happen in the scene, what our characters would say and what we can bring,” he recalled to Us. “And in between takes, we just speak a lot about the characters and the story and the journey. I learned so much from her, and it was just a complete joy.”

While Bridgerton is known for introducing fictional men who exude confidence, Alli found it refreshing to play someone more subtle. Similar to Francesca, John has preferred a more subdued — but just as successful — form of courtship.

“When I auditioned, I was quite nervous because it’s like I’ve got to live up to the standards of all these really hot men who have done some great flirting and pouting,” Alli joked about following in Regé-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Newton‘s footsteps. “So I was slightly relieved that I didn’t have to do all of that. [Instead I got to] do something that was really interesting actually.”

Alli explained how there’s so much more to John than meets the eye.

“[You see it in the way] he approaches that whole marriage mart and how he approaches Francesca. They have this amazing rapport and this commonality when it comes to being awkward and really introverted. It just works.You don’t really question it,” he explained. “But who knows what the next stage of their story might bring. We might see a different side to John or Francesca. At this stage it was quite nice to play that slow burn but nervous energy. It was quite nice.”

Before the second part of season 3 was released, Alli teased what fans can expect for John and Francesca.

“They really want to work. But they have people like the Queen and Violet [Bridgerton] who may have an alternative plan for Francesca. But what I love about Francesca is she really comes out of the introvertedness that she usually displays. And she’s like, ‘I really wanna do this. I really want to be with John,'” he hinted. “John follows suit and you can see him also coming out of his shell. … They’re speaking a lot more, which is nice.”

The first half of Bridgerton season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The remaining episodes drop on Thursday, June 13.