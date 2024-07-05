Christina Hall is a seasoned pro when it comes to home renovation, but upgrading her parents’ house in Orange County, California, was a next level project to tackle.

“Honestly, I was a little bit nervous because my dad’s very, very neat and does not like anything out of [place],” Hall, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 5 of Christina on the Coast.

The HGTV star noted that her dad, Paul Haack, gets “really uncomfortable” with “disorder,” so she was “worried about him.”

Hall was briefly uneasy about appeasing her mother Laurie Haack’s taste as well while redecorating their space for the upcoming season of Christina on the Coast.

Related: HGTV’s Biggest Breakout Stars: Chip and Joanna Gaines and More Thanks to HGTV, real estate agents, general contractors and interior designers have become household names. “Home building [and] home design 20 years ago was this deep, dark mystery,” the network’s cofounder Kenneth Lowe told Architectural Digest in July 2019. “People just didn’t understand it, and a lot of what HGTV has done is educate the […]

“I was [also] worried about my mom because our styles are very different,” she confessed, revealing that “ultimately it was actually very easy. They really trusted me, which I appreciate.”

Looking back, Hall said working side by side with her parents was “fun” and “more carefree” since they let her do her thing. “Hanging out with them more and the whole thing [overall] was actually really good,” she recalled.

While taking over her parents’ home on TV was “fun to do,” Hall teased that it was also one of the “funniest” projects to work on.

“I brought [my best friend] Cassie over to my parents’ house mid renovation and after doing this with her, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just need to hire her,’” Hall said with a laugh, explaining that Cassie was not shy about her opinions.

The designer remembered her pal saying, “‘Wait, what do you mean? You’re not redoing your parents’ entertainment center that they’ve had since 1985?’ and ‘What do you mean you’re leaving the flooring that they’ve had since like 1985?’”

Related: Christina Hall's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Divorces, Custody, More Going her own way. Christina Hall has been in the spotlight for nearly a decade — and the attention hasn’t always been easy to navigate. The HGTV star was married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and the former couple share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. After calling it quits, the coparents continued […]

Hall said Cassie wouldn’t take no for an answer. “She tried to get them to understand why it’s a bad idea [to not do it all] and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, this could be like a whole new show,’” Hall joked. “It was just hilarious.”

After the hilarious heart-to-heart, Hall said that her parents briefly reconsidered the whole makeover. “My mom [said] to my dad, ‘Well, what do you think? Should we do the entertainment center?’” to which, Hall expressed total surprise mid renovation, “No! Oh, my god!”

While Hall’s family will be the focal point of one episode this season, it’s not the only home she renovated on camera.

“I really wanted to do big projects and luckily we got some really big ones, basically entire homes down to the studs,” Hall teased of the new episodes, some of them featuring year-long projects. “I think fans are really gonna like seeing an entire project come together.”

Christina on the Coast season 5 premieres on HGTV Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can also catch new episodes the same day on Max.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson