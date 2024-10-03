Fans think Travis Kelce always has his mind on girlfriend Taylor Swift — even while filming his new series, Grotesquerie.

On the Wednesday, October 3, episode of the FX series, Kelce, 34, made his on screen debut as Ed Lachlan, a hospital orderly who flirts with Niecy Nash-Betts’ Detective Lois Tryon. In the episode’s final moments, Kelce grabs costar Nash-Betts’ hand as they run through a hospital and to a parking lot where a red convertible is parked in a spot awaiting them.

Kelce then opens the door for Nash-Betts, 54, and quickly jogs over to the other side to take the wheel. The car engine whirls to life and the twosome become giddy about their escape.

“You’re such a gentleman,” Lois says, to which Ed replies, “Oh you have no idea.”

Fans were quick to weigh in that the scene, claiming that it may have been a nod to Swift, 34, and her song “Getaway Car,” which is featured on her 2017 album, Reputation

“Omg it’s the getaway car!” one user wrote via X. Others noticed that the convertible resembled one they’d seen Kelce and Swift in before: “I think Niecy Nash watch[ed] the video after Taylor’s first game,” another person replied.

After Swift made her first appearance at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023 — and cemented their status as a couple — the twosome rode off in Kelce’s plum-colored convertible. Kelce later referred to the vehicle as “the getaway car” during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, referencing the track from Reputation.

More than one year later, Kelce is starring in his first TV role on Ryan Murphy’s latest series. Ahead of Grotesquerie’s premiere, fans were given minimal insight into Kelce’s role, but Murphy previously teased it would be significant.

“He worked with an acting coach for several months,” Murphy said during a September press conference for Grotesquerie, per Sports Illustrated. “He showed up off-book. He knew everybody’s lines. He was so professional. He was so committed. He kept saying to me, ‘I’m real coachable. Coach me. Coach me.’ So I did.”

Murphy continued: “And he ended up being a delight, and I would love to continue working with him on this and other things. I cannot say enough about him as a leader. He’s just the kindest, sweetest, everything you think about him is true.”

The sentiment held true for Kelce’s costars, too. “I had heard that he was possibly joining us and then the next thing I heard he was there. It was like, ‘He’s here.’ But he was super prepared and we had fun and great scenes with him,” Courtney B. Vance, who plays Marshall in Grotesquerie, exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “I had great scenes with him so I was just in awe of him.”

Kelce, for his part, wasn’t sure how many episodes he’d be featured in. However, he teased that he had a “big role” in the show.

“Right now, I’m just taking it scene by scene and trying to make sure that I remember my lines,” Kelce said during a “New Heights” episode in May. “Like I said, I’m very amaetur at this.”

Travis gushed that he was “blown away” to receive the opportunity for the gig from Murphy.

“Hopefully I don’t bomb this for him,” Travis said. “It sounds like everything is going as planned, and I can’t thank him enough for just this opportunity because I’m sure there’s actors out there who have been in the acting world that would die for an opportunity to work with Ryan, and I’m getting it in, really, my first gig ever. So it’s pretty unique and pretty cool.”