Gabby Windey got nervous around one of her costars on her upcoming season 3 of The Traitors.

“I was terrified of Dorinda [Medley],” former Bachelorette Gabby, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Flamin’ Hot. “Not because I thought she was gonna be mean, she’s just such a powerhouse.”

Gabby, who’s currently watching The Real Housewives of New York City for the first time, gushed that Dorinda, 59, is “easily one of my faves.” But Gabby noted that she wishes she had watched the Bravo show prior to The Traitors so she could’ve gotten a “better grasp” of who Dorinda is.

“She has such a strong intimidating presence that I was like, ‘OK, I cannot cross her,’” Gabby explained. “Not that I really cross anyone. It’s like I can cross a dumb ass dude for sure. That is my wheelhouse. But like Dorinda, no way. I gotta make friends with her. I gotta be on her good side.”

When she first arrived in Scotland for The Traitors, Gabby noted that she was most excited to see Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause among the season three cast.

“I feel like she is kind of like a trailblazer for the gays,” Gabby said. “And for, just, I don’t know, coming out later in life and having dated men before and making a very public switch and we’re both really feminine presenting.”

After Gabby and her ex-fiancé, Erich Schwer, broke up after getting engaged during The Bachelorette season 19, she announced her relationship with Robby Hoffman in 2023. Chrishell, who was previously married to Tracker star Justin Hartley from 2017 until their 2019 divorce, exchanged vows with G Flip in 2023.

“So it was just kind of nice to see someone who’s done it before and done it with so much confidence,” Gabby continued of Chrishell, 43. “Because I’m like, if Chrishell can do that in that music video, so can I, and I can own it.”

Gabby quipped, “I’m like, that can be us if you got your shit together and picked up an instrument, like she’s not talented enough.”

When she’s not gearing up to watch herself on the upcoming season of The Traitors, Gabby is partnering with Flamin’ Hot to offer fans a hall pass to step out with one of the 25+ spicy sidechips in the portfolio. Gabby is offering fans a chance to win exclusive “Burner Phones” that are preloaded with a year of service and a direct connection to Chester Cheetah who will make sure the sidechips get delivered to recipients’ doors.

“As you know, obviously I’m known to explore my options,” Gabby said. “I also had 25 boyfriends at one time, so I feel like the partnership just makes sense and it’s a lot of fun.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon