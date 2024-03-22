After leaving Selling Sunset behind, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) admitted that adjusting to her next chapter in life hasn’t always been easy.

The reality star, 36, officially exited the Netflix series in November 2023 after seven seasons, which led to a candid admission on social media.

Heather reposted an inspirational quote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 19, which called on her followers to “be gentle with yourself and take it one day at a time.”

“Right now, this resonates with me because I’m trying to grow my business,” she wrote. “I’m trying to get things in order. I’m trying to have my projects come to fruition.”

She concluded, “Some days I’m so motivated and some days I feel like the piece’s [sic] are falling apart.”

Heather launched her own investment firm, HEM Capital, with the help of husband Tarek El Moussa last year, and the couple are currently filming season 2 of their HGTV reality series, The Flipping El Moussas.

She gave a behind-the-scenes peek into production in a video posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 21, revealing stepson Brayden, 8, will be featured during the second season of the show.

“Bray has been with us since Day 1 on this flip,” Heather captioned a video of her, Tarek, 42, and Brayden filming, “and it’s so cool showing him the progress.”

Another video showed Brayden offering up his own remodeling suggestions to his parents, which Heather captioned: “Boss Bray showing us how we should really be designing his flip.”

In addition to Brayden, Heather is stepmother to Taylor, 13, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather and Tarek welcomed son Tristan, their first child together, in January 2023.

After appearing on the first six seasons of Selling Sunset as a regular cast member, Heather only appeared briefly in season 7, which dropped on Netflix in November 2023.

When the new episodes premiered, Heather confirmed that she would no longer be part of the show.

“Everything happens how it’s meant to 🤍….. And we all have a plan,” Heather shared via Instagram after the season premiered. “It’s bittersweet to not be a part of SS anymore. But I do know that good or bad I wouldn’t change the experiences I had.”

All seven seasons of Selling Sunset are available to stream on Netflix.