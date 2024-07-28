Jamie Chung is husband Bryan Greenberg’s No. 1 fan — unless she has to rewatch his episodes of One Tree Hill.

“[I saw] a rerun and I just saw his dumb bowl cut and his puka shell necklace, and I was like, ‘I can’t watch this show, I can’t — you’ll never get laid again,’” Chung, 41, joked during an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con while sitting on a panel for Batman Caped Crusader.

She continued, “That’s a lie. We’re really good friends with James Lafferty and Sophia Bush, and so I watched the first episode — because you know there’s this whole new craze of like a new generational fanbase. But, [Bryan] wasn’t in it!”

Lafferty, 39, and Bush, 42, starred as Nathan Scott and Brooke Davis, respectively, on The WB’s One Tree Hill. Greenberg, 46, meanwhile, had a recurring role as their classmate Jake Jagielski. Since leaving Tree Hill behind, Greenberg remained close to his former costars. Bush even appeared in his directorial debut, Junction.

“Everybody in this, for the most part, I’ve worked with. I’m not getting a cast like this if I didn’t make personal calls. You don’t get a cast like this on this kind of budget,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It just doesn’t happen. So I am truly grateful for everybody who came to play and all my friends are super talented, including Sophia Bush.”

Greenberg added, “[Sophia’s] been such a great leader for social justice and causes, so I thought this would really resonate with her. And thankfully it did. And she just brought it. She was so incredible in this film and heartbreaking.”

Greenberg wrote, directed and starred in Junction, a film about the modern-day opioid crisis in America. He also cast Chung in the project.

Chung and Greenberg have been married since 2015, six years before welcoming twin sons. (The couple has not publicly revealed their children’s names.)

“It’s a huge part of my identity, and, like, really nothing else matters and nothing else brings me as much joy as, like, seeing them smile or seeing them discover something,” Chung previously told Us of motherhood in May 2023. “I think I was just so afraid of it ‘cause I was like, ‘I don’t want [parenting to take away who I am],’ but it’s kind of my choice [because] I do love being a mom.”

She continued at the time, “I’m really proud ‘cause it’s the hardest job that I’ve ever had in my entire life. … I wouldn’t say rewarding — it hasn’t really happened yet — but there are moments of it, like, when they smile or when they trust you or you have that great connection. There’s nothing like it.”