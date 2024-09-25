Kelly Stafford was not interested in having a fashionista face-off with Kristin Juszczyk — because she knew she didn’t stand a chance.

Kelly’s husband Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, and Kristin’s husband, Kyle Juszczyk, fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, squared off on Sunday, September 22 in Los Angeles. But it was a potential run-in with Kristin that really terrified Kelly.

“Going to this game I was like, ‘Let’s make shirts. Let’s be like Kristin!’” Kelly said Tuesday, September 24, on her podcast “The Morning After.”

After designing a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket for Taylor Swift last season, Kristin earned a licensing deal with the NFL. Since then, she has designed outfits for celebrities like Livvy Dunne, and her own game-day ‘fits have become viral sensations.

Related: Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly’s Relationship Timeline The playbook for love! Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly Stafford’s romance started in college — and four kids later, they are still going strong. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback fell for his wife in the mid-2000s while playing football for the University of Georgia. At the time, Kelly was a cheerleader for the college. Nearly […]

“As we made them, I was like, ‘This is embarrassing,’” Kelly said of her designs. “I hope we don’t run into her with our ironed-on patches in our Amazon tanks.’”

Kelly showed off the custom yellow tank-tops on Instagram, emblazoned with Los Angeles patches across the front, that she made with her friends Jess and Olivia.

“It was like a hot press,” Kelly explained on the podcast. “You guys know me, I’m not creative at all. I bought a sewing machine two years ago. Used it one time. Had no f—ing idea what I was doing.”

Before long, it became clear that Kelly’s design skills were not exactly up to snuff.

“During the game, all the patches started falling off,” Kelly said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Guys, I just don’t know if this is our thing.’”

Kelly added, “We were like, ‘Please, God, don’t let us run into Kristin. She’d just be like, ‘Oh, no, no, no.’”

It turns out Kristin was in attendance at the game — rocking a custom 49ers outfit she documented making via Instagram, no less — but the football wives’ paths did not cross.

However, the two did have fun with the situation on social media after the fact.

After Kelly tagged Kristin in an Instagram photo of her tank top creations with the caption, “It’s a start right 🤣,” Kristin reposted and said, “Hell yeah 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.”

Kristin exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this year about how Swift wearing one of her designs was a years-in-the-making opportunity.

“I was so ready for that moment,” Kristin told Us in August. “I’ve been at this for years now and it’s all I’ve ever wanted. When there was finally a spotlight on it, I was so ready.”

Looking ahead, Kristin explained how she was eager to expand her portfolio and prove she’s no one-trick pony.

“I love pushing my skill set and making things,” she said. “I don’t want to be known as ‘the puffy jacket girl.’ As much as it was incredible, all the spotlight I got, I love doing a ton of other designs as well.”