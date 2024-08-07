Kristin Juszczyk is in the midst of the biggest year of her professional career — but she wants you to know she’s way more than just somebody who designs jackets.

Juszczyk, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly via her partnership with Purina, has seen her fashion business explode thanks to the support of friends like Taylor Swift, who rocked her designs last season while supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I was so prepared for that moment,” Juszczyk, 30, said of designing a custom jacket for Swift, 34, which the pop star wore to see the Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium in January. “I’ve been at this for years now and it’s all I’ve ever wanted. When there was finally a spotlight on it, I was so ready.”

The design — of which she also made a version for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — earned Juszczyk a licensing deal with the NFL.

Related: 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin Juszczyk's Relationship Timeline NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, are each other’s No. 1 cheerleaders. Kyle is an All-Pro athlete for the San Francisco 49ers, while Kristin runs her own clothing boutique. While she loves to cheer on Kyle and the 49ers, Kristin never gave up on her own career. “If you’re a woman married […]

While she’s certainly grateful for all the attention, Juszczyk is also interested in showing off the full range of her abilities. Most recently that involved designing a custom outfit for LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne, which she rocked at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“That was a really fun opportunity for me to make something different, something that I’ve never really made before,” Juszczyk gushed of the red-white-and-blue ensemble. “It’s a completely different style. I was really excited for that.”

Juszczyk added, “I love pushing my skill set and making things. I don’t want to be known as ‘the puffy jacket girl.’ As much as it was incredible, all the spotlight I got, I love doing a ton of other designs, as well.”

Amid the flurry of commotion surrounding her lately, Juszczyk credits her husband and San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk with being a stabilizing anchor.

“I feel like we’re a very 50/50 couple,” Juszczyk said. “When Kyle needs me to step up, I step up. And vice versa. Last season when everything kind of got crazy and there was a lot of attention surrounding [my designs], I didn’t have as much time to do things as I normally did. Kyle was super understanding.”

She continued, “We both need to individually be happy in order for us to be happy as a unit. We’ve really lived by that. I feel like that’s why we’ve been together 10 years now and are happier than ever.”

Well, except when the ping pong paddles come out.

“We’re such a competitive household. Kyle and I compete in everything,” Juszczyk said. “We just love to compete with each other. I swear, the only time we argue is when we play ping pong together. That is like the only thing that will set us up.”

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

That competitive spirit comes in handy given the Juszczyks’ partnership with Purina’s For the Win sweepstakes, which allows dog owners and their canine friends to compete in a series of challenges.

Through August 31, dog owners will get a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and other weekly prizes, including Walmart gift cards and $500 worth of popular Beggin’ treats and Busy Bones. New challenges are released every other Monday on Purina’s social media channels.

“It’s the most perfect partnership for us because we are obsessed with our dogs,” Juszczyk said of their two Samoyeds, Mozzarella and Pierogi. “Anything we can do to promote other dog owners to get outside and bond with their dogs, we’re all for.”

For more information on the Purina for the Win Challenges and Purina for the Win Sweepstakes, including rules and a chance to win gift cards, coupons and the grand prize, visit Purinaforthewin.com.