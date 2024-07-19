After spending some quality time with Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk thinks the Chiefs star and Taylor Swift are well-equipped for the long haul.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Juszczyk, 33, made a direct comparison between his teammate Christian McCaffrey — who married Olivia Culpo last month — and Kelce, 34, after palling around with the Kansas City tight end at the star-studded American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe.

“I just spent some time with Travis this past weekend,” Juszczyk said while promoting his partnership with Purina’s For the Win sweepstakes. ”In both Travis and Christian, I saw how little I needed to say because they were already doing it. They’re both already so supportive of their spouses and they both have stayed so genuine.”

Juszczyk might have jumped the gun in using the word “spouse” when it comes to Swift and Kelce, but he made no mistake in expressing his admiration for them.

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“I think maybe that is part of the reason why they’re so beloved by their fans and why people love both of those couples,” he continued. “They’ve all stayed so genuine and real. They haven’t become too good for everyone.”

Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin — whom he married in 2019 — became an integral part of Swift and Kelce’s love story when she designed custom Chiefs gear for the 34-year-old pop star last season. Along the way, Juszczyk remarked at how Kelce and Swift managed to make things work despite being two of the very best in the world at what they do.

“I think having — whether it’s a wife or girlfriend or whatever — on that same level as you kind of keeps you grounded,” Juszczyk said.

Related: 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin Juszczyk's Relationship Timeline NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, are each other’s No. 1 cheerleaders. Kyle is an All-Pro athlete for the San Francisco 49ers, while Kristin runs her own clothing boutique. While she loves to cheer on Kyle and the 49ers, Kristin never gave up on her own career. “If you’re a woman married […]

The Juszczyks also stay grounded thanks to their two dogs, Mozzarella and Pierogi, who inspired them to partner with Purina on their For the Win sweepstakes, which allows dog owners and their furry friends to compete in a series of challenges.

Through August 31, dog owners will get a chance to win a $10,000 grand prize and other weekly prizes, including Walmart gift cards and $500 worth of popular Beggin’ treats and Busy Bones. New challenges are released every other Monday on Purina’s social media channels.

“We’re an athletic, competitive family. My wife included,” Juszczyk said. “Things get pretty heated on the ping-pong table. Everything we do, we’re always competing. Purina has given us an opportunity to extend that competition to our dogs.”

For more information on the Purina for the Win Challenges and Purina for the Win Sweepstakes, including rules and a chance to win gift cards, coupons, and the grand prize, visit Purinaforthewin.com.