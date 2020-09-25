Why Mike Johnson Would Never Return to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Mike Johnson was very interested in becoming the Bachelor — but has no interest in heading back to the beach! While promoting his new book, Making the Love You Want, Johnson, 32, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about Bachelor Nation.

“Everyone involved, [including producer] Mike Fleiss, has been wonderful to me — freaking awesome people,” he told Us on Thursday, September 24. “I would not do Bachelor in Paradise ever again, probably. It’s just not my cup of tea.”

The Texas native first appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, quickly becoming a fan-favorite. After being eliminated, he went on to appear on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, but he was eliminated week 4.

Many fans hoped that the Air Force veteran would become the first Black Bachelor, but in June, the network announced that Matt James will lead season 25.

“He looks like my good-looking brother to be quite honest,” Johnson told Us with a laugh. “I know for a fact he’ll be probably the best Bachelor ever. I think he’s going to treat the ladies like his mom told him to.”

As for why he’ll be the best Bachelor of all time, the reality star explained two reasons.

“His personality is really awesome. And, the show editors cannot make the first Black Bachelor look bad,” he explained. “I’ll probably get in trouble for saying that, but they know they can’t make him look bad.”

For now, Johnson is focused on his new book, in which he uses his own experiences to help others take a step in the right direction in their lives

“It’s just things that I’ve been thinking about the last few years in regards to things that I’ve gone through with depression and things that I’ve had to deal with in my life while trying to be there for other people as well,” he explained. “This is my solution, in a way, that can help us all. I think every single individual on this entire Earth that’s alive has or will go through something. … This book is the pillars that help them through that journey.”

Making the Love You Want is available on Friday, October 2.

For more from Johnson, watch the exclusive videos above.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi